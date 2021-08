The original 'supercar in a suit' may be the BMW M5, but while Bavaria has long abandoned the performance version of the 5 Series wagon, Mercedes-AMG still makes a hardcore version of the E-Class longroof. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing as much as 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon has more grunt than an Audi RS6 Avant, but what if that's not enough? What if you don't want to just beat the Audi driver but humiliate them? You could turn to Brabus and get up to 800 horses, or you could go with Renntech. The Florida-based tuner has what it calls the R3 Performance package, and as you'll see below, it makes any stock German luxury wagon look pathetic.