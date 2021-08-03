Cancel
Kansas City, MO

YMCA returns to downtown Kansas City with $35 million remake of historic Lyric Theater

By Farrah Mina
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Kansas City hasn’t had a full-fledged YMCA in 40 years. That will change in a couple of months. The Kirk Family YMCA will offer its full range of amenities to the public starting Oct. 11 in the renovated historic Lyric Theater building, 222 W. 11th St. The facility includes community meeting rooms, swimming pools, a gymnasium, a wellness area and a suspended indoor walking track.

www.kansascity.com

