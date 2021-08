New antennas enable more precise, reliable positioning of electric vehicles. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, has signed an agreement with a manufacturer of electric vehicles to supply two products for their upcoming range. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Smart Power Splitter and the Accutenna® GNSS antennas will be deployed in electric delivery vehicles, and the Accutenna GNSS antennas will be deployed in the manufacturer's consumer models. These products enable more precise, reliable positioning.