Australia Central Bank Maintains Monetary Policy

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

Australia central bank left its key interest rate and the yield target for government bonds unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent. The...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Post-RBA Recovery Remains Intact Ahead of US NFP Report

AUD/USD extends the advance following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision to mark the first three-day rally since June, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week.
BusinessForexTV.com

Estonia Inflation Rises In July

Estonia’s consumer prices increased in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.8 percent rise in June. The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices of housing services. “The electricity that reached homes was 53.6 percent,...
EconomyForexTV.com

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

India’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
EconomyForexTV.com

Finland Trade Deficit Narrows In June

Finland’s trade deficit narrowed in June, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday. The trade deficit decreased to EUR 185 million in June from EUR 255 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 230 million. Exports rose 23.8 percent year-on-year in...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Slips Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Gold dipped on Friday to hover below the $1,800 mark as the dollar firmed in the run-up to the U.S. employment report due later in the day, which is expected to show healthy growth in July. Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,798.21 per ounce and was on course for...
EconomyForexTV.com

Will the strong New Zealand jobs lift the NZD going forward?

The bias for the New Zealand dollar has been tilted to the upside for some time now. NZD has benefited from the market’s improving risk outlook over global vaccine optimism over recent months. As a …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Currenciesinvesting.com

Central Bank Digital Currency

The most popular phrase we’ve heard recently is a cryptocurrency, and central banks are concerned about how digital currencies may influence their country's economies. Mr.T. Rabi Sankar, the RBI’s Deputy Governor, in the recent webinar spoke on the grounds for establishing a digital rupee and the potential systemic dangers that such a currency may bring. Several Central banks, notably the United States, the European Union, and China, have been working diligently in recent years to issue their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Bahamas introduced the world’s debut CBDC in October 2020. Digital currencies are gaining popularity by the day, and nations such as Ecuador, Tunisia, Senegal, Sweden, Estonia, China, Russia, Japan, Venezuela, and Israel have introduced or planning to introduce digital currencies. The central bank of china also tested their digital yuan- the programmable money, Beijing has introduced expiration dates to spend it quickly.
EconomyForexTV.com

NZD/USD: Bulls attack 0.7050 on strong NZ Q2 Employment data

NZD/USD holds on to the weekly gains while taking the bids around 0.7035, 0.26% intraday, during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The kiwi pair recently gained on firmer second quarter (Q2) employment …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
BusinessFinancial Times

BoE signals ‘modest tightening’ of monetary policy in next 2 years

The Bank of England has said “some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary” over the next two years to keep inflation under control. In a hawkish change in the stance of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, a majority of its eight members indicated at their meeting that ended on Thursday that they thought the economic conditions had been met to allow it to start discussing raising interest rates again.
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged; Lifts Inflation Forecast

The Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged and raised its inflation outlook citing higher energy prices. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Pound Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of BoE Decision

At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement and the minutes of the meeting are due. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 895 billion. Ahead of...
Businessdailyforex.com

Bank of England Faces Inflation

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision August 2021. The Bank left interest rates unchanged, with the monetary policy committee unanimously agreeing upon this course of action. It would have been a very major surprise if they had made a change. The rate has remained unchanged for a long time. It is anticipated that the next rate change will be a hike rather than a cut, but this is widely seen as unlikely to happen before some time in 2022.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Bank of England buoyant on UK growth as it holds rates

LONDON -- The Bank of England opted Thursday to keep its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% as it painted a fairly rosy picture about the near-term prospects for the British economy following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Advances As BoE Maintains Rate, QE; Suggests Modest Tightening Of Policy

The pound moved up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing programme, but signaled a modest tightening of monetary policy depending upon improvement in the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave...
Businesswtvbam.com

Bank of England keeps stimulus but signals future tightening

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday but gave fresh clues as to how it would start weaning the economy off pandemic support. The Bank said notably that it...
EconomyForexTV.com

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates For Second Time

The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday for a second policy session in a row. The Bank Board decided to raise the the two-week repo rate by 25?basis points to 0.75 percent, the Czech National Bank said in a statement. That was in line with economists’ expectations.
Businessdailyforex.com

USD/BRL Forex Signal: Path to 5.00 Still Intact After BCB

Sell the USD/BRL and set a take-profit at 5.00. Add a stop-loss at 5.2770. Set a buy-stop at 5.2500. Add a take-profit at 5.35 and a stop-loss at 5.5.100. The USD/BRL is stuck in a horizontal range even after the relatively hawkish Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The pair is trading at 5.1680, which is slightly below this week’s high of 5.2754.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5 pc for FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 as domestic economic activity is starting to recover with the ebbing of Covid-19's second wave. This consists of 21.4 per cent in Q1, 7.3 per cent...

