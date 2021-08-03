KS Legislature to hold 14 redistricting town halls in 5 days. Will that limit input?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty-six days into refusing to come home, Texas Democrats who have twice now blocked a GOP voting bill face a choice: whether to go for Round 3. It is a decision that partly depends on if the runaway group of more than 50 Democratic state legislators still in Washington can claim victories up through now — and the right answer is not as easy as they would like as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott begins a third attempt to overhaul Texas’ voting laws in another special session starting Saturday.