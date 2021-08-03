KS Legislature to hold 14 redistricting town halls in 5 days. Will that limit input?
In May, the Kansas Legislature appeared ready to delay a statewide series of town halls on redistricting until after the U.S. Census Bureau released new population data. Though there was some disagreement about whether to delay, the Senate leader of the redistricting effort, Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn, said hearing from the public and taking questions on possible new congressional and state legislative boundaries before having full information could make lawmakers look “almost inept.”www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0