Guan Chenchen wins balance beam gold at the Tokyo Olympics as Simone Biles claims bronze

By George Ramsay, CNN
kq2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's Guan Chenchen won gold in the women's balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics as US gymnastics star Simone Biles overcame mental health challenges to claim a bronze. Biles' psychological well-being has been the focus of attention since she withdrew from the women's team final last week. The 24-year-old...

