Ability to swap shared content and Gallery View is coming back to Microsoft Teams

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that, in a coming update, they have brought back the ability to swap shared content with the gallery view in Microsoft Teams. This feature update will allow you, when in a Teams meeting and someone shares content, to now click on participant videos in gallery view to swap the content with the gallery, effectively bringing videos to the centre and content to the side or top.

