Ability to swap shared content and Gallery View is coming back to Microsoft Teams

Beginning at 6:00 pm PDT on August 3 New Pokémon Snap players will be able to download a free content upgrade that includes three new areas to explore and twenty new Pokémon to capture on film. These new areas are Secret Side Path, Mighty Wide River and Barren Badlands, each area will have a day and night setting. New Pokémon Snap was a fun return to the Pokémon photo safari, more details about our thoughts on New Pokémon Snap can be found in our review.