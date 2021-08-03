Disneyland Merchandise Update: Haunted Mansion, Hats, and Tons of Tech

We’ve got quite a range of items for every taste in this edition of the Disneyland Merchandise Update. Here’s a quick look at what’s ahead… The grim, grinning ghosts of the Haunted Mansion have an edgy new collection. Plus, the number of baseball caps and Ear Headbands featured would have the Mad Hatter futterwacken with glee. And with all of the new iPhone cases and Apple Watch wristbands to choose from, your devices need never go naked again. We’ve also got tons of other goodies to share, including new toys by McFarlane Toys and Quantum Mechanix! There’s a lot of Disney merchandise to cover, and you’ll want to add a bunch of these to your collection.