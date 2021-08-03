Cancel
Altamont, NY

‘Hollowed Harvest’ event returns to Altamont in September

By Saratogian staff
Saratogian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTAMONT, N.Y. — Returning for its second year, the Hollowed Harvest is an amazing Jack-O’-Lantern spectacle designed for audiences of all ages. This year, the Hollowed Harvest will feature dozens of brand new larger-than-life Jack-O’-Lantern displays, some towering as tall as two stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length! Attendees can expect to take about 35-40 minutes to walk through the show in its entirety. Join us to see fantastic scenes made with over 7,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns! Once open, the show is scheduled to remain open from Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31.

