‘Hollowed Harvest’ event returns to Altamont in September

ALTAMONT, N.Y. — Returning for its second year, the Hollowed Harvest is an amazing Jack-O’-Lantern spectacle designed for audiences of all ages. This year, the Hollowed Harvest will feature dozens of brand new larger-than-life Jack-O’-Lantern displays, some towering as tall as two stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length! Attendees can expect to take about 35-40 minutes to walk through the show in its entirety. Join us to see fantastic scenes made with over 7,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns! Once open, the show is scheduled to remain open from Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31.