Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belleville, IL

Lindenwood bought Belleville campus for $1. Now the city plans to buy it back for $3M

By ORDER REPRINT
News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelleville has plans to buy the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus for $3 million and is in the preliminary stages of a plan for repurposing the site on West Main Street. Lindenwood, which is based in St. Charles, Missouri, bought the property from the city in 2003 for $1 and developed it into an east-side campus. But in May 2019, the university announced that it was losing $2.5 million to $3 million annually at the campus and would close classes for full-time students.

www.bnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
St. Charles, IL
Belleville, IL
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Business
City
Belleville, IL
City
Lindenwood, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Real Estate#The City Council#Harmony School#Illinois State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy