Lindenwood bought Belleville campus for $1. Now the city plans to buy it back for $3M

Belleville has plans to buy the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus for $3 million and is in the preliminary stages of a plan for repurposing the site on West Main Street. Lindenwood, which is based in St. Charles, Missouri, bought the property from the city in 2003 for $1 and developed it into an east-side campus. But in May 2019, the university announced that it was losing $2.5 million to $3 million annually at the campus and would close classes for full-time students.