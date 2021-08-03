Cancel
Animals

Geese get new Southsea refuge spot after snubbing field

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seafront space will not be closed off to the public to create a refuge for brent geese again this year. Castle Field in Southsea was expected to be be fenced off every winter for the next five years - the duration of ongoing sea defence works. The space was...

