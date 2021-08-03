Don’t want chapped skin? How to prep your face when you travel to a dry climate

You've researched every imaginable skincare ingredient and scoured the shelves of your local beauty hall to collate a carefully considered range of products to use in your everyday routine. The problem is, no one has told you exactly how you should be using them and once you get them home. It's all a matter of guesswork as to how often you use them, how much product you use each time and which of the various application methods you use (a cleansing brush? A gua sha? Who knows!).