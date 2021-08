CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A second man has been charged in the fatal shooting that took place at Lazy Gators on May 29. Authorities say 23-year-old Craig Hawkins of Jefferson City has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and 1st Degree Assault in the murder case of Vonza Watson. According to the probable cause statement for Hawkins' arrest, surveillance video shows Hawkins punching Watson—who authorities say was bent over and being beaten by multiple people at the bar—while Chad Brewer shot him. Brewer has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.