Arien Wilkerson found love at the end of the world. Since the COVID pandemic shut down much of society a year and a half ago, they have been on a relationship roller coaster. “COVID happened, and the world was coming to its partial end,” they said. “I fell in love with someone, and then we made a bunch of art, and then we broke up. That sent me into this crazy spiral, questioning all of my ideas around loss and love and everything else.”