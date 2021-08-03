Democrats plan to highlight ‘middle-class tax cut’ during congressional recess

No one has to guess which midterm message Democrats plan to deploy. They have already told us. The White House will dispatch a phalanx of Cabinet secretaries and surrogates to travel around the country in August. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced “a huge push throughout the month to promote President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and highlight the success of the President’s first six months in office, especially in delivering economic relief to the American people, creating record number of jobs for an administration’s first five months, and spurring on the fastest economic growth during the first half of the year in almost four decades.” She added, “As part of that, in the first two weeks of August alone, 14 Cabinet secretaries will travel to at least 26 cities in 13 states and the District of Columbia, with additional events being added.”