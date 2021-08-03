Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats plan to highlight ‘middle-class tax cut’ during congressional recess

Macon Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic lawmakers will spend August touting how President Joe Biden’s agenda delivered direct financial assistance for some Americans, according to a new memo issued Tuesday, as they prepare to face voters during the scheduled congressional recess. The memo, obtained by McClatchy and co-signed by the party’s three top national political...

