Iowa City Police chased down and captured a suspect in a moonshine theft early Thursday morning. According to arrest records, just before 2:30am the overnight clerk at the West Burlington Street Kum & Go reported that a subject had just stolen alcohol and ridden off on a bicycle. Police located the suspect, 26-year-old Amos Lavela of Burns Avenue, on the Ped Mall shortly after the theft. He allegedly gave investigators a false date of birth twice before admitting he was lying and finally giving them his correct birthdate.