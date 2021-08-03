Quiet stretch to continue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and comfortable start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s. Expect to see another pleasant afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine! Another great evening with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene through mid to late week! Highs will top out in the lower 80s with sunshine Wednesday. Highs will inch closer to seasonal Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.www.wishtv.com
