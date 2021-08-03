Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The six steps of the complete F-ATPase rotary catalytic cycle

By Meghna Sobti
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1Fo ATP synthase interchanges phosphate transfer energy and proton motive force via a rotary catalysis mechanism. Isolated F1-ATPase catalytic cores can hydrolyze ATP, passing through six intermediate conformational states to generate rotation of their central γ-subunit. Although previous structural studies have contributed greatly to understanding rotary catalysis in the F1-ATPase, the structure of an important conformational state (the binding-dwell) has remained elusive. Here, we exploit temperature and time-resolved cryo-electron microscopy to determine the structure of the binding- and catalytic-dwell states of Bacillus PS3 F1-ATPase. Each state shows three catalytic β-subunits in different conformations, establishing the complete set of six states taken up during the catalytic cycle and providing molecular details for both the ATP binding and hydrolysis strokes. We also identify a potential phosphate-release tunnel that indicates how ADP and phosphate binding are coordinated during synthesis. Overall these findings provide a structural basis for the entire F1-ATPase catalytic cycle.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Pluribus Unum#Atpase#Completeness#F Atpase#St Vincent#Adp#Fo#Atp Hydrolysis5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Silencing the G-protein coupled receptor 3-salt inducible kinase 2 pathway promotes human β cell proliferation

Loss of pancreatic β cells is the hallmark of type 1 diabetes, for which provision of insulin is the standard of care. While regenerative and stem cell therapies hold the promise of generating single-source or host-matched tissue to obviate immune-mediated complications, these will still require surgical intervention and immunosuppression. Here we report the development of a high-throughput RNAi screening approach to identify upstream pathways that regulate adult human β cell quiescence and demonstrate in a screen of the GPCRome that silencing G-protein coupled receptor 3 (GPR3) leads to human pancreatic β cell proliferation. Loss of GPR3 leads to activation of Salt Inducible Kinase 2 (SIK2), which is necessary and sufficient to drive cell cycle entry, increase β cell mass, and enhance insulin secretion in mice. Taken together, our data show that targeting the GPR3-SIK2 pathway is a potential strategy to stimulate the regeneration of β cells.
Nature.com

A crystal plasticity model for metal matrix composites considering thermal mismatch stress induced dislocations and twins

Originated at heterogeneous interfaces with distinct coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), thermal mismatch stress is one of the critical influential factors to mechanical properties of metal matrix composites (MMCs). This stress is normally accommodated plastically by various defects, for example, high-density dislocations and twins in Al near heterogeneous interfaces in SiC/Al composites. Basic knowledge on the influence of defect characteristics is important but difficult to extrapolate from experimental results. However, existed theoretical models more focus on the influence of dislocation density, but less focus on defects variety, volume and distribution. In this paper, we propose a physics-based crystal plasticity model that has the capability of dealing with thermal mismatch stress induced dislocations and twins (denoted as TMDT model). The proposed TMDT model that is implemented in the Visco-Plastic Self-Consistent (VPSC) method considers defect heterogeneous distribution (gradient range), defect type (dislocations vs. twins) and defect volume fraction (twin spacing vs. twin volume). We demonstrate the validity and the capability of the VPSC-TMDT model in SiC/Al composites with thermal mismatch induced dislocations or twins. Furthermore, this model predicts the ultra-high strength of Graphene/Copper composites with high-density nanoscale twins, which is in turn the future aim for such nanocomposites.
Nature.com

Working memory representations in visual cortex mediate distraction effects

Although the contents of working memory can be decoded from visual cortex activity, these representations may play a limited role if they are not robust to distraction. We used model-based fMRI to estimate the impact of distracting visual tasks on working memory representations in several visual field maps in visual and frontoparietal association cortex. Here, we show distraction causes the fidelity of working memory representations to briefly dip when both the memorandum and distractor are jointly encoded by the population activities. Distraction induces small biases in memory errors which can be predicted by biases in neural decoding in early visual cortex, but not other regions. Although distraction briefly disrupts working memory representations, the widespread redundancy with which working memory information is encoded may protect against catastrophic loss. In early visual cortex, the neural representation of information in working memory and behavioral performance are intertwined, solidifying its importance in visual memory.
Nature.com

Engineering large, anatomically shaped osteochondral constructs with robust interfacial shear properties

Despite the prevalence of large (>5 cm2) articular cartilage defects involving underlying bone, current tissue-engineered therapies only address small defects. Tissue-engineered, anatomically shaped, native-like implants may address the need for off-the-shelf, tissue-repairing therapies for large cartilage lesions. This study fabricated an osteochondral construct of translationally relevant geometry with robust functional properties. Scaffold-free, self-assembled neocartilage served as the chondral phase, and porous hydroxyapatite served as the osseous phase of the osteochondral constructs. Constructs in the shape and size of an ovine femoral condyle (31 × 14 mm) were assembled at day 4 (early) or day 10 (late) of neocartilage maturation. Early osteochondral assembly increased the interfacial interdigitation depth by 244%, interdigitation frequency by 438%, interfacial shear modulus by 243-fold, and ultimate interfacial shear strength by 4.9-fold, compared to late assembly. Toward the development of a bioprosthesis for the repair of cartilage lesions encompassing up to an entire condylar surface, this study generated a large, anatomically shaped osteochondral construct with robust interfacial mechanical properties and native-like neocartilage interdigitation.
PfizerNature.com

Multi-modal magnetic resonance imaging in a mouse model of concussion

This data collection contains Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) data, including structural, diffusion, stimulus-evoked, and resting-state functional MRI and behavioural assessment results, including acute post-impact Loss-of-Righting Reflex time and acute, subacute, and longer-term Neural Severity Score, and Open Field Behaviour obtained from a mouse model of concussion. Four cohorts with 43 3–4 months old male mice in total were used: Sham (n = 14, n = 6 day 2, n = 3 day 7, n = 5 day 14), concussion day 2 (CON 2; n = 9), concussion day 7 (CON 7; n = 10), concussion day 14 (CON 14; n = 10). The data collection contains the aforementioned MRI data in compressed NIFTI format, data sheets on animal’s backgrounds and behavioural outcomes and is made publicly available from a data repository. The available data are intended to facility cross-study comparisons, meta-analysis, and science reproducibility.
CancerNature.com

miR-4293 upregulates lncRNA WFDC21P by suppressing mRNA-decapping enzyme 2 to promote lung carcinoma proliferation

Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) involve in diverse biological processes by post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. Emerging evidence shows that miRNA-4293 plays a significant role in the development of non-small cell lung cancer. However, the oncogenic functions of miR-4293 have not been studied. Our results demonstrated that miR-4293 expression is markedly enhanced in lung carcinoma tissue and cells. Moreover, miR-4293 promotes tumor cell proliferation and metastasis but suppresses apoptosis. Mechanistic investigations identified mRNA-decapping enzyme 2 (DCP2) as a target of miR-4293 and its expression is suppressed by miR-4293. DCP2 can directly or indirectly bind to WFDC21P and downregulates its expression. Consequently, miR-4293 can further promote WFDC21P expression by regulating DCP2. With a positive correlation to miR-4293 expression, WFDC21P also plays an oncogenic role in lung carcinoma. Furthermore, knockdown of WFDC21P results in functional attenuation of miR-4293 on tumor promotion. In vivo xenograft growth is also promoted by both miR-4293 and WFDC21P. Overall, our results establish oncogenic roles for both miR-4293 and WFDC21P and demonstrate that interactions between miRNAs and lncRNAs through DCP2 are important in the regulation of carcinoma pathogenesis. These results provided a valuable theoretical basis for the discovery of lung carcinoma therapeutic targets and diagnostic markers based on miR-4293 and WFDC21P.
ChemistryNature.com

Controlling the optical properties of nanostructured oxide-based polymer films

A bulk scale process is implemented for the production of nanostructured film composites comprising unary or multi-component metal oxide nanoparticles dispersed in a suitable polymer matrix. The as-received nanoparticles, namely Al\(_2\)O\(_3\), SiO\(_2\) and TiO\(_2\) and binary combinations, are treated following specific chemical and mechanical processes in order to be suspended at the optimal size and composition. Subsequently, a polymer extrusion technique is employed for the fabrication of each film, while the molten polymer is mixed with the treated metal oxide nanoparticles. Transmission and reflection measurements are performed in order to map the optical properties of the fabricated, nanostructured films in the UV, VIS and IR. The results substantiate the capability of the overall methodology to regulate the optical properties of the films depending on the type of nanoparticle formation which can be adjusted both in size and composition.
ScienceNature.com

An enzymatic activation of formaldehyde for nucleotide methylation

Folate enzyme cofactors and their derivatives have the unique ability to provide a single carbon unit at different oxidation levels for the de novo synthesis of amino-acids, purines, or thymidylate, an essential DNA nucleotide. How these cofactors mediate methylene transfer is not fully settled yet, particularly with regard to how the methylene is transferred to the methylene acceptor. Here, we uncovered that the bacterial thymidylate synthase ThyX, which relies on both folate and flavin for activity, can also use a formaldehyde-shunt to directly synthesize thymidylate. Combining biochemical, spectroscopic and anaerobic crystallographic analyses, we showed that formaldehyde reacts with the reduced flavin coenzyme to form a carbinolamine intermediate used by ThyX for dUMP methylation. The crystallographic structure of this intermediate reveals how ThyX activates formaldehyde and uses it, with the assistance of active site residues, to methylate dUMP. Our results reveal that carbinolamine species promote methylene transfer and suggest that the use of a CH2O-shunt may be relevant in several other important folate-dependent reactions.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
ChemistryNature.com

Design and modeling of a planar graphene structure as a terahertz cyclotron radiation source

With incredibly high carrier mobility and saturation velocity, graphene would be an ideal candidate for a miniaturized solid-state cyclotron radiation source. A planar semicircular graphene arc geometry was investigated for emission in the 0.5–1.5 THz range. Analytical studies, confirmed by finite element simulations, show that the emitted THz frequencies are inversely proportional to the arc radius given a fixed charge-carrier velocity. The simulations show that the desired frequency spectrum can be obtained with design radii ranging from 50 to 150 nm. Interestingly, the radiated spectrum is independent of the frequency of the stimulation of the graphene nano-arcs. The simulations also indicate that the total output power correlates well with the Larmor formulation. The device is expected to emit 1 nW/cm2, which confirms the findings of existing research in this field. Such a design could yield a scalable and cost-effective THz source.
ScienceNature.com

Role of structural specificity of ZnO particles in preserving functionality of proteins in their corona

Reconfiguration of protein conformation in a micro and nano particle (MNP) protein corona due to interaction is an often-overlooked aspect in drug design and nano-medicine. Mostly, MNP-Protein corona studies focus on the toxicity of nano particles (NPs) in a biological environment to analyze biocompatibility. However, preserving functional specificity of proteins in an NP corona becomes critical for effective translation of nano-medicine. This paper investigates the non-classical interaction between insulin and ZnO MNPs using a classical electrical characterization technique at GHz frequency with an objective to understand the effect of the micro particle (MP) and nanoparticle (NP) morphology on the electrical characteristics of the MNP-Protein corona and therefore the conformation and functional specificity of protein. The MNP-Protein corona was subjected to thermal and enzymatic (papain) perturbation to study the denaturation of the protein. Experimental results demonstrate that the morphology of ZnO particles plays an important role in preserving the electrical characteristics of insulin.
WildlifeNature.com

Transporter characterisation reveals aminoethylphosphonate mineralisation as a key step in the marine phosphorus redox cycle

The planktonic synthesis of reduced organophosphorus molecules, such as alkylphosphonates and aminophosphonates, represents one half of a vast global oceanic phosphorus redox cycle. Whilst alkylphosphonates tend to accumulate in recalcitrant dissolved organic matter, aminophosphonates do not. Here, we identify three bacterial 2-aminoethylphosphonate (2AEP) transporters, named AepXVW, AepP and AepSTU, whose synthesis is independent of phosphate concentrations (phosphate-insensitive). AepXVW is found in diverse marine heterotrophs and is ubiquitously distributed in mesopelagic and epipelagic waters. Unlike the archetypal phosphonate binding protein, PhnD, AepX has high affinity and high specificity for 2AEP (Stappia stellulata AepX Kd 23 ± 4 nM; methylphosphonate Kd 3.4 ± 0.3 mM). In the global ocean, aepX is heavily transcribed (~100-fold>phnD) independently of phosphate and nitrogen concentrations. Collectively, our data identifies a mechanism responsible for a major oxidation process in the marine phosphorus redox cycle and suggests 2AEP may be an important source of regenerated phosphate and ammonium, which are required for oceanic primary production.
ScienceNature.com

Structure and mechanism of blood–brain-barrier lipid transporter MFSD2A

MFSD2A is a sodium-dependent lysophosphatidylcholine symporter that is responsible for the uptake of docosahexaenoic acid into the brain1,2, which is crucial for the development and performance of the brain3. Mutations that affect MFSD2A cause microcephaly syndromes4,5. The ability of MFSD2A to transport lipid is also a key mechanism that underlies its function as an inhibitor of transcytosis to regulate the blood–brain barrier6,7. Thus, MFSD2A represents an attractive target for modulating the permeability of the blood–brain barrier for drug delivery. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structure of mouse MFSD2A. Our structure defines the architecture of this important transporter, reveals its unique extracellular domain and uncovers its substrate-binding cavity. The structure—together with our functional studies and molecular dynamics simulations—identifies a conserved sodium-binding site, reveals a potential lipid entry pathway and helps to rationalize MFSD2A mutations that underlie microcephaly syndromes. These results shed light on the critical lipid transport function of MFSD2A and provide a framework to aid in the design of specific modulators for therapeutic purposes.
ScienceScience Now

Evolution-inspired redesign of the LPS receptor caspase-4 into an interleukin-1β–converting enzyme

Innate immune signaling pathways comprise multiple proteins that promote inflammation. This multistep means of information transfer suggests that complexity is a prerequisite for pathway design. Here, we test this hypothesis by studying caspases that regulate inflammasome-dependent inflammation. Several caspases differ in their ability to recognize bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and cleave interleukin-1β (IL-1β). No caspase is known to contain both activities, yet distinct caspases with complementary activities bookend an LPS-induced pathway to IL-1β cleavage. Using caspase-1/4 hybrid proteins present in canines as a guide, we identified molecular determinants of IL-1β cleavage specificity within human and murine caspase-1. This knowledge enabled the redesign of human caspase-4 to operate as a one-protein signaling pathway, which intrinsically links LPS detection to IL-1β cleavage and release, independent of inflammasomes. We identified caspase-4 homologs in multiple carnivorans that display the activities of redesigned human caspase-4. These findings illustrate natural signaling pathway diversity and highlight how multistep innate immune pathways can be condensed into a single protein.
CancerNature.com

Synergistic effect of tumor chemo-immunotherapy induced by leukocyte-hitchhiking thermal-sensitive micelles

Some specific chemotherapeutic drugs are able to enhance tumor immunogenicity and facilitate antitumor immunity by inducing immunogenic cell death (ICD). However, tumor immunosuppression induced by the adenosine pathway hampers this effect. In this study, E-selectin-modified thermal-sensitive micelles are designed to co-deliver a chemotherapeutic drug (doxorubicin, DOX) and an A2A adenosine receptor antagonist (SCH 58261), which simultaneously exhibit chemo-immunotherapeutic effects when applied with microwave irradiation. After intravenous injection, the fabricated micelles effectively adhere to the surface of leukocytes in peripheral blood mediated by E-selectin, and thereby hitchhiking with leukocytes to achieve a higher accumulation at the tumor site. Further, local microwave irradiation is applied to induce hyperthermia and accelerates the release rate of drugs from micelles. Rapidly released DOX induces tumor ICD and elicits tumor-specific immunity, while SCH 58261 alleviates immunosuppression caused by the adenosine pathway, further enhancing DOX-induced antitumor immunity. In conclusion, this study presents a strategy to increase the tumor accumulation of drugs by hitchhiking with leukocytes, and the synergistic strategy of chemo-immunotherapy not only effectively arrested primary tumor growth, but also exhibited superior effects in terms of antimetastasis, antirecurrence and antirechallenge.
ChemistryNature.com

Rhodaelectro-catalyzed access to chromones via formyl C–H activation towards peptide electro-labeling

Chromones represent a privileged scaffold in medicinal chemistry and are an omnipresent structural motif in natural products. Chemically encoded non-natural peptidomimetics feature improved stability towards enzymatic degradation, cell permeability and binding affinity, translating into a considerable impact on pharmaceutical industry. Herein, a strategy for the sustainable assembly of chromones via electro-formyl C–H activation is presented. The rational design of the rhodaelectro-catalysis is guided by detailed mechanistic insights and provides versatile access to tyrosine-based fluorogenic peptidomimetics.
ScienceNature.com

Large-scale preparation of fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation (FM-HCR) reporters

Repair of DNA damage is a critical survival mechanism that affects susceptibility to various human diseases and represents a key target for cancer therapy. A major barrier to applying this knowledge in research and clinical translation has been the lack of efficient, quantitative functional assays for measuring DNA repair capacity in living primary cells. To overcome this barrier, we recently developed a technology termed ‘fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation’ (FM-HCR). We describe a method for using standard molecular biology techniques to generate large quantities of FM-HCR reporter plasmids containing site-specific DNA lesions and using these reporters to assess DNA repair capacity in at least six major DNA repair pathways in live cells. We improve upon previous methodologies by (i) providing a universal workflow for generating reporter plasmids, (ii) improving yield and purity to enable large-scale studies that demand milligram quantities and (iii) reducing preparation time >ten-fold.
ScienceNature.com

Proteasome inhibition triggers the formation of TRAIL receptor 2 platforms for caspase-8 activation that accumulate in the cytosol

Cancer cells that are resistant to Bax/Bak-dependent intrinsic apoptosis can be eliminated by proteasome inhibition. Here, we show that proteasome inhibition induces the formation of high molecular weight platforms in the cytosol that serve to activate caspase-8. The activation complexes contain Fas-associated death domain (FADD) and receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1). Furthermore, the complexes contain TRAIL-receptor 2 (TRAIL-R2) but not TRAIL-receptor 1 (TRAIL-R1). While RIPK1 inhibition or depletion did not affect proteasome inhibitor-induced cell death, TRAIL-R2 was found essential for efficient caspase-8 activation, since the loss of TRAIL-R2 expression abrogated caspase processing, significantly reduced cell death, and promoted cell re-growth after drug washout. Overall, our study provides novel insight into the mechanisms by which proteasome inhibition eliminates otherwise apoptosis-resistant cells, and highlights the crucial role of a ligand-independent but TRAIL-R2-dependent activation mechanism for caspase-8 in this scenario.
ScienceNature.com

Translation of C-labeled tracer synthesis to a CGMP environment as exemplified by [C]ER176 for PET imaging of human TSPO

Radiotracers labeled with carbon-11 (t1/2 = 20.4 min) are widely used with positron emission tomography for biomedical research. Radiotracers must be produced for positron emission tomography studies in humans according to prescribed time schedules while also meeting current good manufacturing practice. Translation of an experimental radiosynthesis to a current good manufacturing practice environment is challenging. Here we exemplify such translation with a protocol for the production of an emerging radiotracer for imaging brain translocator protein 18 kDa, namely [11C]ER176. This radiotracer is produced by rapid conversion of cyclotron-produced [11C]carbon dioxide into [11C]iodomethane, which is then used to treat N-desmethyl-ER176 in the presence of base (tBuOK) at room temperature for 5 min. [11C]ER176 is separated in high purity by reversed-phase HPLC and formulated for intravenous injection in sterile ethanol–saline. The radiosynthesis is reliable and takes 50 min. Quality control takes another 20 min. All aspects of the protocol, including quality control, are discussed.
ScienceNature.com

Clear optically matched panoramic access channel technique (COMPACT) for large-volume deep brain imaging

To understand neural circuit mechanisms underlying behavior, it is crucial to observe the dynamics of neuronal structure and function in different regions of the brain. Since current noninvasive imaging technologies allow cellular-resolution imaging of neurons only within ~1 mm below the cortical surface, the majority of mouse brain tissue remains inaccessible. While miniature optical imaging probes allow access to deep brain regions, cellular-resolution imaging is typically restricted to a small tissue volume. To increase the tissue access volume, we developed a clear optically matched panoramic access channel technique (COMPACT). With probe dimensions comparable to those of common gradient-index lenses, COMPACT enables a two to three orders of magnitude greater tissue access volume. We demonstrated the capabilities of COMPACT by multiregional calcium imaging in mice during sleep. We believe that large-volume in vivo imaging with COMPACT will be valuable to a variety of deep tissue imaging applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy