Sweden and Finland will square off in this IFAF European Championship semifinal matchup. The neighboring rivals will play for the right to face either France or Italy in the October title game. Finland won the last matchup between the two rivals in 2018 as they were able to win the IFAF European bronze medal by defeating Sweden 35-14. Finland will once again have home-field advantage hosting the game in Myyrmäki Stadium in the city of Vantaa.