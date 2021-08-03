Bottom line

© Greg Nash

TRANSPORTATION

The American Council of Engineering Companies hired Tai Ginsberg & Associates to support surface transportation reauthorization legislation. Gus ​Maples, former Republican professional staff member for the Senate Appropriations Committee's Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, will work on the account.

TeraWatt Infrastructure hired Boundary Stone Partners to lobby on issues related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Pete ​Gould, former Department of Transportation associate director of transportation policy during the Obama administration, will work on the account.

FINANCE

Prologis Inc. hired Winning Strategies Washington to lobby on tax reform, energy legislation and other issues. Chelsey Penrod ​Hickman, former chief of staff to Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), will work on the account.

The National Rural Lenders Association hired EliasWalker Inc. to lobby on issues related to appropriations and government backed loans. Lorren Walker, a former Department of Agriculture official in the Trump administration, will work on the account.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

The National Spectrum Consortium hired Alpine Group Partners to lobby on issues related to 5G wireless technologies. Les Spivey, former Republican professional staff member for the Senate Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

ATHLETICS

The United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation hired Dutko Worldwide to advocate on eligibility requirements for athletes. Bill Simmons, former Republican professional staffer for the House Natural Resources Committee, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

​Methodist Health System hired Welsh Rose LLC to lobby on issues related to Medicaid reimbursement. Kristin Welsh, former Republican deputy health policy director for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.