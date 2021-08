Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) announce the creation of a new NFT series highlighting memorable plays from the college and professional careers of six legendary athletes. This first-of-its-kind collectible, entitled "Playbooks," becomes available beginning August 5, 2021 on FTX, a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management and trading platform, which will allow collectors to acquire the NFTs through the platform using a debit or credit card or cryptocurrency. The collection will be available through the Pro Football Enshrinement Week powered by Johnson Controls festivities and while supplies last.