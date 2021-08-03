Cancel
Thioesterase induction by 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin results in a futile cycle that inhibits hepatic β-oxidation

By Giovan N. Cholico
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD), a persistent environmental contaminant, induces steatosis by increasing hepatic uptake of dietary and mobilized peripheral fats, inhibiting lipoprotein export, and repressing β-oxidation. In this study, the mechanism of β-oxidation inhibition was investigated by testing the hypothesis that TCDD dose-dependently repressed straight-chain fatty acid oxidation gene expression in mice following oral gavage every 4 days for 28 days. Untargeted metabolomic analysis revealed a dose-dependent decrease in hepatic acyl-CoA levels, while octenoyl-CoA and dicarboxylic acid levels increased. TCDD also dose-dependently repressed the hepatic gene expression associated with triacylglycerol and cholesterol ester hydrolysis, fatty acid binding proteins, fatty acid activation, and 3-ketoacyl-CoA thiolysis while inducing acyl-CoA hydrolysis. Moreover, octenoyl-CoA blocked the hydration of crotonyl-CoA suggesting short chain enoyl-CoA hydratase (ECHS1) activity was inhibited. Collectively, the integration of metabolomics and RNA-seq data suggested TCDD induced a futile cycle of fatty acid activation and acyl-CoA hydrolysis resulting in incomplete β-oxidation, and the accumulation octenoyl-CoA levels that inhibited the activity of short chain enoyl-CoA hydratase (ECHS1).

