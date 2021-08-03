Cancel
Greece, NY

Father two children abducted from Greece home due in court Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dimitri Cash, the father of two children abducted in Greece earlier this year, will appear in court on Tuesday. Cash, along with two others, has been indicted on multiple charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury. On January 18, an amber alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a foster home on English Road.

