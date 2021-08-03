Father two children abducted from Greece home due in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dimitri Cash, the father of two children abducted in Greece earlier this year, will appear in court on Tuesday. Cash, along with two others, has been indicted on multiple charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury. On January 18, an amber alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a foster home on English Road.