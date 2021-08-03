Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Potent neutralizing nanobodies resist convergent circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 by targeting diverse and conserved epitopes

By Dapeng Sun ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0220-8844
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterventions against variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are urgently needed. Stable and potent nanobodies (Nbs) that target the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 spike are promising therapeutics. However, it is unknown if Nbs broadly neutralize circulating variants. We found that RBD Nbs are highly resistant to variants of concern (VOCs). High-resolution cryoelectron microscopy determination of eight Nb-bound structures reveals multiple potent neutralizing epitopes clustered into three classes: Class I targets ACE2-binding sites and disrupts host receptor binding. Class II binds highly conserved epitopes and retains activity against VOCs and RBDSARS-CoV. Cass III recognizes unique epitopes that are likely inaccessible to antibodies. Systematic comparisons of neutralizing antibodies and Nbs provided insights into how Nbs target the spike to achieve high-affinity and broadly neutralizing activity. Structure-function analysis of Nbs indicates a variety of antiviral mechanisms. Our study may guide the rational design of pan-coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Epitope#Res#Neutralization#Nbs#Cryoelectron#Ace2 Binding#Vocs#Rbdsars Cov#Cass#Camelid Vhh#Ultrapotent Nbs8#Rbs#Serologic#Supplementary Fig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Study shows efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

Researchers in Singapore have conducted a study showing that the messenger RNA- (mRNA) based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are highly effective at protecting against symptomatic and severe disease following infection with the rapidly spreading B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
HealthNature.com

Nerve growth factor and glutamate increase the density and expression of substance P-containing nerve fibers in healthy human masseter muscles

Nocifensive behavior induced by injection of glutamate or nerve growth factor (NGF) into rats masseter muscle is mediated, in part, through the activation of peripheral NMDA receptors. However, information is lacking about the mechanism that contributes to pain and sensitization induced by these substances in humans. Immunohistochemical analysis of microbiopsies obtained from human masseter muscle was used to investigate if injection of glutamate into the NGF-sensitized masseter muscle alters the density or expression of the NMDA receptor subtype 2B (NR2B) or NGF by putative sensory afferent (that express SP) fibers. The relationship between expression and pain characteristics was also examined. NGF and glutamate administration increased the density and expression of NR2B and NGF by muscle putative sensory afferent fibers (P < 0.050). This increase in expression was greater in women than in men (P < 0.050). Expression of NR2B receptors by putative sensory afferent fibers was positively correlated with pain characteristics. Results suggest that increased expression of peripheral NMDA receptors partly contributes to the increased pain and sensitivity induced by intramuscular injection of NGF and glutamate in healthy humans; a model of myofascial temporomandibular disorder (TMD) pain. Whether a similar increase in peripheral NMDA expression occurs in patients with painful TMDs warrants further investigation.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: A SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) biological network to find targets for drug repurposing

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88427-w, published online 30 April 2021. In the original version of this Article author Mahnaz Habibi was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Science for Life Laboratory, Stockholm, Sweden.’ The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Qazvin Branch, Islamic Azad University, Qazvin, Iran. Furthermore, an affiliation for...
Cambridge, MAmit.edu

A new way to detect the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant in wastewater

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) interdisciplinary research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, alongside collaborators from Biobot Analytics, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and MIT, have successfully developed an innovative, open-source molecular detection method that is able to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of SARS-CoV-2. The breakthrough paves the way for rapid, inexpensive surveillance of other SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody CT-P59 demonstrates potent antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

A Korean study has recently demonstrated antiviral potency of monoclonal antibody CT-P59 against the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The experiments conducted in animals infected with the delta variant have shown that CT-P59 is able to reduce symptom intensity and viral replication in the respiratory tract. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
New Haven, CTNews-Medical.net

Two monoclonal antibodies broadly neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Researchers in the United States and Canada have described the structural basis and mode of action for two monoclonal antibodies that potently neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Walther Mothes from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven,...
EducationNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 acquisition and immune pathogenesis among school-aged learners in four diverse schools

Understanding SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is necessary to reopen schools safely. We measured SARS-CoV-2 infection in 320 learners [10.5 ± 2.1 (sd); 7–17 y.o.] at four diverse schools with either remote or on-site learning. Schools A and B served low-income Hispanic learners; school C served many special-needs learners, and all provided predominantly remote instruction. School D served middle- and upper-income learners, with predominantly on-site instruction. Testing occurred in the fall (2020), and 6–8 weeks later during the fall-winter surge (notable for a tenfold increase in COVID-19 cases). Immune responses and mitigation fidelity were also measured.
ScienceNature.com

Whole genome sequencing of nearly isogenic WMI and WLI inbred rats identifies genes potentially involved in depression and stress reactivity

The WMI and WLI inbred rats were generated from the stress-prone, and not yet fully inbred, Wistar Kyoto (WKY) strain. These were selected using bi-directional selection for immobility in the forced swim test and were then sib-mated for over 38 generations. Despite the low level of genetic diversity among WKY progenitors, the WMI substrain is significantly more vulnerable to stress relative to the counter-selected WLI strain. Here we quantify numbers and classes of genomic sequence variants distinguishing these substrains with the long term goal of uncovering functional and behavioral polymorphism that modulate sensitivity to stress and depression-like phenotypes. DNA from WLI and WMI was sequenced using Illumina xTen, IonTorrent, and 10X Chromium linked-read platforms to obtain a combined coverage of ~ 100X for each strain. We identified 4,296 high quality homozygous SNPs and indels between the WMI and WLI. We detected high impact variants in genes previously implicated in depression (e.g. Gnat2), depression-like behavior (e.g. Prlr, Nlrp1a), other psychiatric disease (e.g. Pou6f2, Kdm5a, Reep3, Wdfy3), and responses to psychological stressors (e.g. Pigr). High coverage sequencing data confirm that the two substrains are nearly coisogenic. Nonetheless, the small number of sequence variants contributes to numerous well characterized differences including depression-like behavior, stress reactivity, and addiction related phenotypes. These selected substrains are an ideal resource for forward and reverse genetic studies using a reduced complexity cross.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
Public HealthNature.com

A ‘mix and match’ approach to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

Heterologous dosing with the adenovirus-based ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca) vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine induced stronger immune responses than did the homologous ChAdOx1 vaccine series, according to recent immunogenicity studies. Despite the development of multiple successful vaccines against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the continued emergence of variants of concern and the sporadic...
ScienceNewswise

Highly Potent, Stable Nanobodies Stop SARS-CoV-2

Newswise — Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants. These so-called nanobodies bind and neutralize the virus up to 1000 times better than previously developed mini-antibodies. In addition, the scientists optimized their mini-antibodies for stability and resistance to extreme heat. This unique combination makes them promising agents to treat COVID-19. Since nanobodies can be produced at low costs in large quantities, they could meet the global demand for COVID-19 therapeutics. The new nanobodies are currently in preparation for clinical trials.
ScienceNature.com

Novel HOXD13 variants in syndactyly type 1b and type 1c, and a new spectrum of TP63-related disorders

Syndactyly is the most common limb defect depicting the bony and/or cutaneous fusion of digits. Syndactyly can be of various types depending on the digits involved in the fusion. To date, eight syndactyly-associated genes have been reported, of which HOXD13 and GJA1 have been explored in a few syndactyly but most of them have unknown underlying genetics. In the present study HOXD13, GJA1 and TP63 genes have been screened by resequencing in 24 unrelated sporadic cases with various syndactyly. The screening revealed two pathogenic HOXD13 variants, NM_000523:c.500 A > G [p.(Y167C)], and NM_000523:c.961 A > C [p.(T321P)] in syndactyly type 1b and type 1c, respectively. This is the first report to identify HOXD13 pathogenic variant in syndactyly type 1b and third report in syndactyly type 1c pathogenesis. Furthermore, this study also reports a TP63 pathogenic variant, NM_003722:c.953 G > A [p.(R318H)] in Ectrodactyly and Cleft lip and palate (ECLP). In conclusion, the current study expands the clinical spectrum of HOXD13 and TP63-related disorders.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceScience Now

A high-throughput cell- and virus-free assay shows reduced neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by COVID-19 convalescent plasma

Neutralizing antibody responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are primarily assessed using cell-based assays requiring live virus. These assays are time-consuming and necessitate that additional biosafety precautions be taken, thus limiting their clinical use. Here, Fenwick et al. developed a cell-free surrogate neutralization assay to quantify neutralizing antibody responses. In this assay, neutralizing antibodies block the ability of fluorescent angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) molecules from binding to recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein trimers. The assay achieved 96.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity in comparison to a gold standard, cell-based assay and could be multiplexed to quantify responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in one test.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New “Atlas” Charts How Antibodies Attack SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Spike Protein Variants

Antibodies capable of neutralizing multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains can inform strategies for broadly protective COVID-19 booster vaccines. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, immunologists and infectious diseases experts are eager to know whether new variants are resistant to the human antibodies that recognized initial versions of the virus. Vaccines against COVID-19, which were developed based on the chemistry and genetic code of this initial virus, may confer less protection if the antibodies they help people produce do not fend off new viral strains. Now, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and collaborators have created an “atlas” that charts how 152 different antibodies attack a major piece of the SARS-CoV-2 machinery, the spike protein, as it has evolved since 2020. Their study, published in Cell, highlights antibodies that are able to neutralize the newer strains, while identifying regions of the spike protein that have become more resistant to attack.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody could inform development of pan-coronavirus vaccines

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated the potential of a monoclonal antibody to inform the design of pan-coronavirus vaccines that could prevent the outbreak of future pandemics such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington and The Scripps Research...
Public HealthNature.com

Frequency and phenotype of headache in covid-19: a study of 2194 patients

To estimate the frequency of headache in patients with confirmed COVID-19 and characterize the phenotype of headache attributed to COVID-19, comparing patients depending on the need of hospitalization and sex, an observational study was done. We systematically screened all eligible patients from a reference population of 261,431 between March 8 (first case) and April 11, 2020. A physician administered a survey assessing demographic and clinical data and the phenotype of the headache. During the study period, 2194 patients out of the population at risk were diagnosed with COVID-19. Headache was described by 514/2194 patients (23.4%, 95% CI 21.7–25.3%), including 383/1614 (23.7%) outpatients and 131/580 (22.6%) inpatients. The headache phenotype was studied in detail in 458 patients (mean age, 51 years; 72% female; prior history of headache, 49%). Headache was the most frequent first symptom of COVID-19. Median headache onset was within 24 h, median duration was 7 days and persisted after 1 month in 13% of patients. Pain was bilateral (80%), predominantly frontal (71%), with pressing quality (75%), of severe intensity. Systemic symptoms were present in 98% of patients. Headache frequency and phenotype was similar in patients with and without need for hospitalization and when comparing male and female patients, being more intense in females.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A quantitative assessment of SARS-CoV-2 bioaerosol production

Close contact between individuals has contributed enormously to the sporadic spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) across the world. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ‘close contact’ is defined as an individual who spent at least 15 minutes, over a 24-hour period, within 2 meters of an individual with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This definition of close contact has become widely used in investigative studies on ‘contact’ and determining the average risk of COVID-19 in healthcare settings and communities.
Public HealthNature.com

Rates of SARS-CoV-2 transmission and vaccination impact the fate of vaccine-resistant strains

Vaccines are thought to be the best available solution for controlling the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. However, the emergence of vaccine-resistant strains may come too rapidly for current vaccine developments to alleviate the health, economic and social consequences of the pandemic. To quantify and characterize the risk of such a scenario, we created a SIR-derived model with initial stochastic dynamics of the vaccine-resistant strain to study the probability of its emergence and establishment. Using parameters realistically resembling SARS-CoV-2 transmission, we model a wave-like pattern of the pandemic and consider the impact of the rate of vaccination and the strength of non-pharmaceutical intervention measures on the probability of emergence of a resistant strain. As expected, we found that a fast rate of vaccination decreases the probability of emergence of a resistant strain. Counterintuitively, when a relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions happened at a time when most individuals of the population have already been vaccinated the probability of emergence of a resistant strain was greatly increased. Consequently, we show that a period of transmission reduction close to the end of the vaccination campaign can substantially reduce the probability of resistant strain establishment. Our results suggest that policymakers and individuals should consider maintaining non-pharmaceutical interventions and transmission-reducing behaviours throughout the entire vaccination period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy