Lentiviral and AAV-mediated expression of palivizumab offer protection against Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection is a common cause of hospitalisation in infants and the elderly. Palivizumab prophylaxis is the only approved treatment modality but is costly and only offered to select vulnerable populations. Here, we investigated gene delivery approaches via recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV2/8) and simian immunodeficiency virus (rSIV.F/HN) vectors to achieve sustained in vivo production of palivizumab in a murine model. Delivery of palivizumab-expressing vectors 28 days prior to RSV challenge resulted in complete protection from RSV-induced weight loss. This approach offers prophylaxis against RSV infection, allowing for wider use and reduction in treatment costs in vulnerable populations.www.nature.com
Comments / 0