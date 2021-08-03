Cancel
Associative learning shapes visual discrimination in a web-based classical conditioning task

By Yannik Stegmann
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat detection plays a vital role in adapting behavior to changing environments. A fundamental function to improve threat detection is learning to differentiate between stimuli predicting danger and safety. Accordingly, aversive learning should lead to enhanced sensory discrimination of danger and safety cues. However, studies investigating the psychophysics of visual and auditory perception after aversive learning show divergent findings, and both enhanced and impaired discrimination after aversive learning have been reported. Therefore, the aim of this web-based study is to examine the impact of aversive learning on a continuous measure of visual discrimination. To this end, 205 participants underwent a differential fear conditioning paradigm before and after completing a visual discrimination task using differently oriented grating stimuli. Participants saw either unpleasant or neutral pictures as unconditioned stimuli (US). Results demonstrated sharpened visual discrimination for the US-associated stimulus (CS+), but not for the unpaired conditioned stimuli (CS−). Importantly, this finding was irrespective of the US’s valence. These findings suggest that associative learning results in increased stimulus salience, which facilitates perceptual discrimination in order to prioritize attentional deployment.

#Visual Learning#Visual Processing#Classical Conditioning#Visual Perception#Meg#Eeg#Visuocortical Activity
Effects of prolonged use of virtual reality smartphone-based head-mounted display on visual parameters: a randomised controlled trial

We investigated the effects of using a virtual reality smartphone-based head-mounted display (VR SHMD) device for 2 h on visual parameters. Fifty-eight healthy volunteers were recruited. The participants played games using VR SHMD or smartphones for 2 h on different days. Visual parameters including refraction, accommodation, convergence, stereopsis, and ocular alignment and measured choroidal thickness before and after the use of VR SHMD or smartphones were investigated. Subjective symptoms were assessed using questionnaires. We analyzed the differences in visual parameters before and after the use of VR SHMD or smartphones and correlations between baseline visual parameters and those after the use of the devices. Significant changes were observed in near-point convergence and accommodation, exophoric deviation, stereopsis, and accommodative lag after the use of VR SHMD but not after that of smartphones. The subjective discomfort associated with dry eye and neurologic symptoms were more severe in the VR group than in the smartphone group. There were no significant changes in refraction and choroidal thickness after the use of either of the two devices. The poorer the participants’ accommodation and convergence ability the greater the resistance to changes in these visual parameters, and participants with a large exophoria were more prone to worsening of exophoria than those with a small exophoria.
CRISPR/Cas-9 mediated knock-in by homology dependent repair in the West Nile Virus vector Culex quinquefasciatus Say

Culex quinquefasciatus Say is a mosquito distributed in both tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a night-active, opportunistic blood-feeder and vectors many animal and human diseases, including West Nile Virus and avian malaria. Current vector control methods (e.g. physical/chemical) are increasingly ineffective; use of insecticides also imposes hazards to both human and ecosystem health. Advances in genome editing have allowed the development of genetic insect control methods, which are species-specific and, theoretically, highly effective. CRISPR/Cas9 is a bacteria-derived programmable gene editing tool that is functional in a range of species. We describe the first successful germline gene knock-in by homology dependent repair in C. quinquefasciatus. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we integrated an sgRNA expression cassette and marker gene encoding a fluorescent protein fluorophore (Hr5/IE1-DsRed, Cq7SK-sgRNA) into the kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (kmo) gene. We achieved a minimum transformation rate of 2.8%, similar to rates in other mosquito species. Precise knock-in at the intended locus was confirmed. Insertion homozygotes displayed a white eye phenotype in early-mid larvae and a recessive lethal phenotype by pupation. This work provides an efficient method for engineering C. quinquefasciatus, providing a new tool for developing genetic control tools for this vector.
Rapid statistical discrimination of fluorescence images of T cell receptors on immobilizing surfaces with different coating conditions

The spatial organization of T cell receptors (TCRs) correlates with membrane-associated signal amplification, dispersion, and regulation during T cell activation. Despite its potential clinical importance, quantitative analysis of the spatial arrangement of TCRs from standard fluorescence images remains difficult. Here, we report Statistical Classification Analyses of Membrane Protein Images or SCAMPI as a technique capable of analyzing the spatial arrangement of TCRs on the plasma membrane of T cells. We leveraged medical image analysis techniques that utilize pixel-based values. We transformed grayscale pixel values from fluorescence images of TCRs into estimated model parameters of partial differential equations. The estimated model parameters enabled an accurate classification using linear discrimination techniques, including Fisher Linear Discriminant (FLD) and Logistic Regression (LR). In a proof-of-principle study, we modeled and discriminated images of fluorescently tagged TCRs from Jurkat T cells on uncoated cover glass surfaces (Null) or coated cover glass surfaces with either positively charged poly-L-lysine (PLL) or TCR cross-linking anti-CD3 antibodies (OKT3). Using 80 training images and 20 test images per class, our statistical technique achieved 85% discrimination accuracy for both OKT3 versus PLL and OKT3 versus Null conditions. The run time of image data download, model construction, and image discrimination was 21.89 s on a laptop computer, comprised of 20.43 s for image data download, 1.30 s on the FLD-SCAMPI analysis, and 0.16 s on the LR-SCAMPI analysis. SCAMPI represents an alternative approach to morphology-based qualifications for discriminating complex patterns of membrane proteins conditioned on a small sample size and fast runtime. The technique paves pathways to characterize various physiological and pathological conditions using the spatial organization of TCRs from patient T cells.
Model-based aversive learning in humans is supported by preferential task state reactivation

Harm avoidance is critical for survival, yet little is known regarding the neural mechanisms supporting avoidance in the absence of trial-and-error experience. Flexible avoidance may be supported by a mental model (i.e., model-based), a process for which neural reactivation and sequential replay have emerged as candidate mechanisms. During an aversive learning task, combined with magnetoencephalography, we show prospective and retrospective reactivation during planning and learning, respectively, coupled to evidence for sequential replay. Specifically, when individuals plan in an aversive context, we find preferential reactivation of subsequently chosen goal states. Stronger reactivation is associated with greater hippocampal theta power. At outcome receipt, unchosen goal states are reactivated regardless of outcome valence. Replay of paths leading to goal states was modulated by outcome valence, with aversive outcomes associated with stronger reverse replay than safe outcomes. Our findings are suggestive of avoidance involving simulation of unexperienced states through hippocampally mediated reactivation and replay.
Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
Neural fragility as an EEG marker of the seizure onset zone

Over 15 million patients with epilepsy worldwide do not respond to drugs. Successful surgical treatment requires complete removal or disconnection of the seizure onset zone (SOZ), brain region(s) where seizures originate. Unfortunately, surgical success rates vary between 30 and 70% because no clinically validated biological marker of the SOZ exists. We develop and retrospectively validate a new electroencephalogram (EEG) marker—neural fragility—in a retrospective analysis of 91 patients by using neural fragility of the annotated SOZ as a metric to predict surgical outcomes. Fragility predicts 43 out of 47 surgical failures, with an overall prediction accuracy of 76% compared with the accuracy of clinicians at 48% (successful outcomes). In failed outcomes, we identify fragile regions that were untreated. When compared to 20 EEG features proposed as SOZ markers, fragility outperformed in predictive power and interpretability, which suggests neural fragility as an EEG biomarker of the SOZ.
Agent-based analysis of contagion events according to sourcing locations

The first human infected with the Covid-19 virus was traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Research shows that there are comparable types of viruses found in different and mutually distant areas. This raises several questions: what if the virus originated in another location? How will future waves of epidemics behave if they originate from different locations with a smaller/larger population than Wuhan? To explore these questions, we implement an agent-based model within fractal cities. Cities radiate gravitational social attraction based on their Zipfian population. The probability and predictability of contagion events are analyzed by examining fractal dimensions and lacunarity. Results show that weak gravitational forces of small locations help dissipate infections across country quicker if the pathogen had originated from that location. Gravitational forces of large cities help contain infections within them if they are the starting locations for the pathogen. Greater connectedness and symmetry allow for a more predictable epidemic outcome since there are no obstructions to spreading. To test our hypothesis, we implement datasets from two countries, Sierra Leone and Liberia, and two diseases, Ebola and Covid-19, and obtain the same results.
Deep learning of contagion dynamics on complex networks

Forecasting the evolution of contagion dynamics is still an open problem to which mechanistic models only offer a partial answer. To remain mathematically or computationally tractable, these models must rely on simplifying assumptions, thereby limiting the quantitative accuracy of their predictions and the complexity of the dynamics they can model. Here, we propose a complementary approach based on deep learning where effective local mechanisms governing a dynamic on a network are learned from time series data. Our graph neural network architecture makes very few assumptions about the dynamics, and we demonstrate its accuracy using different contagion dynamics of increasing complexity. By allowing simulations on arbitrary network structures, our approach makes it possible to explore the properties of the learned dynamics beyond the training data. Finally, we illustrate the applicability of our approach using real data of the COVID-19 outbreak in Spain. Our results demonstrate how deep learning offers a new and complementary perspective to build effective models of contagion dynamics on networks.
Multi-modal magnetic resonance imaging in a mouse model of concussion

This data collection contains Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) data, including structural, diffusion, stimulus-evoked, and resting-state functional MRI and behavioural assessment results, including acute post-impact Loss-of-Righting Reflex time and acute, subacute, and longer-term Neural Severity Score, and Open Field Behaviour obtained from a mouse model of concussion. Four cohorts with 43 3–4 months old male mice in total were used: Sham (n = 14, n = 6 day 2, n = 3 day 7, n = 5 day 14), concussion day 2 (CON 2; n = 9), concussion day 7 (CON 7; n = 10), concussion day 14 (CON 14; n = 10). The data collection contains the aforementioned MRI data in compressed NIFTI format, data sheets on animal’s backgrounds and behavioural outcomes and is made publicly available from a data repository. The available data are intended to facility cross-study comparisons, meta-analysis, and science reproducibility.
OTUD6B-associated intellectual disability: novel variants and genetic exclusion of retinal degeneration as part of a refined phenotype

Biallelic pathogenic variants of OTUD6B have recently been described to cause intellectual disability (ID) with seizures. Here, we report the clinical and molecular characterization of five additional patients (from two unrelated Egyptian families) with ID due to homozygous OTUD6B variants. In Family I, the two affected brothers had additional retinal degeneration, a symptom not yet reported in OTUD6B-related ID. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) identified a novel nonsense variant in OTUD6B (c.271C>T, p.(Gln91Ter)), but also a nonsense variant in RP1L1 (c.5959C>T, p.(Gln1987Ter)), all in homozygous state. Biallelic pathogenic variants in RP1L1 cause autosomal recessive retinitis pigmentosa type 88 (RP88). Thus, RP1L1 dysfunction likely accounts for the visual phenotype in this family with two simultaneous autosomal recessive disorders. In Family II, targeted sequencing revealed a novel homozygous missense variant (c.767G>T, p.(Gly256Val)), confirming the clinically suspected OTUD6B-related ID. Consistent with the clinical variability in previously reported OTUD6B patients, our patients showed inter- and intrafamilial differences with regard to the clinical and brain imaging findings. Interestingly, various orodental features were present including macrodontia, dental crowding, abnormally shaped teeth, and thick alveolar ridges. Broad distal phalanges (especially the thumbs and halluces) with prominent interphalangeal joints and fetal pads were recognized in all patients and hence considered pathognomonic. Our study extends the spectrum of the OTUD6B-associated phenotype. Retinal degeneration, albeit present in both patients from Family I, was shown to be unrelated to OTUD6B, demonstrating the need for in-depth analysis of WES data in consanguineous families to uncover simultaneous autosomal recessive disorders.
Author Correction: Structure of the trypanosome paraflagellar rod and insights into non-planar motility of eukaryotic cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00281-2, published online 13 July 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we missed labeling the co-first authors. The first two authors, Jiayan Zhang and Hui Wang, who have contributed to this work equally, should have been designated with a footnote of “These authors contributed equally: Jiayan Zhang, Hui Wang”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
The dynamics of reading complex words: evidence from steady-state visual evoked potentials

The present study used steady-state visual evoked potentials (SSVEPs) to examine the spatio-temporal dynamics of reading morphologically complex words and test the neurophysiological activation pattern elicited by stems and suffixes. Three different types of target words were presented to proficient readers in a delayed naming task: truly suffixed words (e.g., farmer), pseudo-suffixed words (e.g., corner), and non-suffixed words (e.g., cashew). Embedded stems and affixes were flickered at two different frequencies (18.75 Hz and 12.50 Hz, respectively). The stem data revealed an earlier SSVEP peak in the truly suffixed and pseudo-suffixed conditions compared to the non-suffixed condition, thus providing evidence for the form-based activation of embedded stems during reading. The suffix data also showed a dissociation in the SSVEP response between suffixes and non-suffixes with an additional activation boost for truly suffixed words. The observed differences are discussed in the context of current models of complex word recognition.
Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
Conservation agriculture increases the soil resilience and cotton yield stability in climate extremes of the southeast US

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 155 (2021) Cite this article. Climate extremes pose a global threat to crop security. Conservation agriculture is expected to offer substantial climate adaptation benefits. However, synergistic effects of conservation practices on yield during normal versus extreme climates and underlying regulatory mechanisms remain elusive. Here, we analyze 29-years of climate data, cotton (Gossypium hirsutum L.) yield, and soil data under 32 management practices in Tennessee, USA. We find that long-term no-tillage enhanced agroecosystem resilience and yield stability under climate extremes and maximized yield under favorable climate. We demonstrate that no-tillage benefits are tied with enhanced soil structural stability and organic carbon. No-tillage enhanced the effectiveness of legume cover crop in stabilizing cotton yield during relatively dry or wet, and dry years, while nitrogen fertilizer rate and precipitation timing, controlled yield stability in wetter years. Our findings provide evidence-based insights into how management strategies can enhance agroecosystem resilience and production stability in climate extremes.
Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.
Home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation for hypertension: a randomized controlled pilot trial

The aim of this trial was to evaluate the feasibility and effect of home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) in patients with hypertension. In this randomized pilot trial, patients with hypertension were randomly assigned to the TEAS group or the usual care group. Participants in the usual care group were instructed to continue taking their antihypertensive drugs and received education on lifestyle modifications. In addition, participants in the TEAS group received 4 weekly sessions of noninvasive acupoint stimulation for 12 weeks at home. The primary outcome was the change in office systolic blood pressure at week 12 from baseline. Withdrawal from the study and adverse events associated with TEAS were also recorded. Sixty patients were randomized, with 30 patients in the TEAS group, of whom 1 was lost at week 36, and 30 patients in the usual care group, of whom 3 were lost by week 12. The reduction in systolic blood pressure at week 12 was greater in the TEAS group (−8.53 mm Hg; 95% CI [−13.37, −3.70 mm Hg]) than in the usual care group (−1.70 mm Hg; 95% CI [−4.29, −0.89 mm Hg]), with a between-group difference of −6.83 mm Hg (95% CI, [−12.23, −1.43 mm Hg]; P = 0.014). No TEAS-related adverse events occurred. In conclusion, home-based TEAS added to usual care for patients with hypertension was acceptable and safe and may be a potential treatment option. A larger randomized controlled trial of this intervention is warranted.
Role of structural specificity of ZnO particles in preserving functionality of proteins in their corona

Reconfiguration of protein conformation in a micro and nano particle (MNP) protein corona due to interaction is an often-overlooked aspect in drug design and nano-medicine. Mostly, MNP-Protein corona studies focus on the toxicity of nano particles (NPs) in a biological environment to analyze biocompatibility. However, preserving functional specificity of proteins in an NP corona becomes critical for effective translation of nano-medicine. This paper investigates the non-classical interaction between insulin and ZnO MNPs using a classical electrical characterization technique at GHz frequency with an objective to understand the effect of the micro particle (MP) and nanoparticle (NP) morphology on the electrical characteristics of the MNP-Protein corona and therefore the conformation and functional specificity of protein. The MNP-Protein corona was subjected to thermal and enzymatic (papain) perturbation to study the denaturation of the protein. Experimental results demonstrate that the morphology of ZnO particles plays an important role in preserving the electrical characteristics of insulin.
BRUCE silencing leads to axonal dystrophy by repressing autophagosome-lysosome fusion in Alzheimer’s disease

Axonal dystrophy is a swollen and tortuous neuronal process that contributes to synaptic alterations occurring in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Previous study identified that brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) binds to tropomyosin-related kinase B (TrkB) at the axon terminal and then the signal is propagated along the axon to the cell body and affects neuronal function through retrograde transport. Therefore, this study was designed to identify a microRNA (miRNA) that alters related components of the transport machinery to affect BDNF retrograde signaling deficits in AD. Hippocampus tissues were isolated from APP/PS1 transgenic (AD-model) mice and C57BL/6J wild-type mice and subject to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate and immunohistochemical staining. Autophagosome-lysosome fusion and nuclear translocation of BDNF was detected using immunofluorescence in HT22 cells. The interaction among miR-204, BIR repeat containing ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme (BRUCE) and Syntaxin 17 (STX17) was investigated using dual luciferase reporter gene assay and co-immunoprecipitation assay. The expression of relevant genes and proteins were determined by RT-qPCR and Western blot analysis. Knockdown of STX17 or BRUCE inhibited autophagosome–lysosome fusion and impacted axon growth in HT22 cells. STX17 immunoprecipitating with BRUCE and co-localization of them demonstrated BRUCE interacted with STX17. BRUCE was the target of miR-204, and partial loss of miR-204 by inhibitor promoted autophagosome–lysosome fusion to prevent axon dystrophy and accumulated BDNF nuclear translocation to rescue BDNF/TrkB signaling deficits in HT22 cells. The overall results demonstrated that inhibition of miR-204 prevents axonal dystrophy by blocking BRUCE interaction with STX17, which unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets for delaying AD.
The effect of beta-blockers on hemodynamic parameters in patient-specific blood flow simulations of type-B aortic dissection: a virtual study

Aortic dissection (AD) is one of the fatal and complex conditions. Since there is a lack of a specific treatment guideline for type-B AD, a better understanding of patient-specific hemodynamics and therapy outcomes can potentially control the progression of the disease and aid in the clinical decision-making process. In this work, a patient-specific geometry of type-B AD is reconstructed from computed tomography images, and a numerical simulation using personalised computational fluid dynamics (CFD) with three-element Windkessel model boundary condition at each outlet is implemented. According to the physiological response of beta-blockers to the reduction of left ventricular contractions, three case studies with different heart rates are created. Several hemodynamic features, including time-averaged wall shear stress (TAWSS), highly oscillatory, low magnitude shear (HOLMES), and flow pattern are investigated and compared between each case. Results show that decreasing TAWSS, which is caused by the reduction of the velocity gradient, prevents vessel wall at entry tear from rupture. Additionally, with the increase in HOLMES value at distal false lumen, calcification and plaque formation in the moderate and regular-heart rate cases are successfully controlled. This work demonstrates how CFD methods with non-invasive hemodynamic metrics can be developed to predict the hemodynamic changes before medication or other invasive operations. These consequences can be a powerful framework for clinicians and surgical communities to improve their diagnostic and pre-procedural planning.

