A new BiofilmChip device for testing biofilm formation and antibiotic susceptibility

In the present experiment, it was assumed that the appropriate dietary ratio of arginine (Arg) to lysine (Lys) can improve the immune status and growth performance of turkeys. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of two inclusion rates of Arg relative to Lys in turkey diets with Lys content consistent with National Research Council (NRC) recommendations or 10% higher on the immune status of birds and indicators of protein and DNA damage due to oxidation, nitration or epigenetic changes. Another goal was to determine which dietary Arg:Lys ratio stimulates the immune response of turkeys vaccinated against Ornithobacterium rhinotracheale. The experiment was performed on 576 turkeys randomly assigned to four groups with two levels of Lys (low = NRC recommendation or high = NRC + 10%) and two levels of Arg (95% or 105% Arg relative to the content of dietary Lys). It was found that the Lys content of turkey diets should be 10% higher than that recommended by the NRC and combined with the higher Arg level (105% of Lys). Although the above Arg:Lys ratio did not improve the growth performance of birds, it stimulated their immune system and reduced protein nitration as well as protein and DNA oxidation.