Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Evolution of NETosis markers and DAMPs have prognostic value in critically ill COVID-19 patients

By Joram Huckriede
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) presents with disease severities of varying degree. In its most severe form, infection may lead to respiratory failure and multi-organ dysfunction. Here we study the levels and evolution of the damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPS) cell free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular histone H3 (H3) and neutrophil elastase (NE), and the immune modulators GAS6 and AXL in relation to clinical parameters, ICU scoring systems and mortality in patients (n = 100) with severe COVID-19. cfDNA, H3, NE, GAS6 and AXL were increased in COVID-19 patients compared to controls. These measures associated with occurrence of clinical events and intensive care unit acquired weakness (ICUAW). cfDNA and GAS6 decreased in time in patients surviving to 30 days post ICU admission. A decrease of 27.2 ng/mL cfDNA during ICU stay associated with patient survival, whereas levels of GAS6 decreasing more than 4.0 ng/mL associated with survival. The presence of H3 in plasma was a common feature of COVID-19 patients, detected in 38% of the patients at ICU admission. NETosis markers cfDNA, H3 and NE correlated well with parameters of tissue damage and neutrophil counts. Furthermore, cfDNA correlated with lowest p/f ratio and a lowering in cfDNA was observed in patients with ventilator-free days.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Evolution#Alu#Axl#Post Icu#Netosis#Mof#Dic#Covid 19#Ards#Extracellular#Histones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic profile of cationic channels in human pulmonary arterial hypertension

The dysregulation of K+ channels is a hallmark of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Herein, the channelome was analyzed in lungs of patients with PAH in a public transcriptomic database. Sixty six (46%) mRNA encoding cationic channels were dysregulated in PAH with most of them downregulated (83%). The principal component analysis indicated that dysregulated cationic channel expression is a signature of the disease. Changes were very similar in idiopathic, connective tissue disease and congenital heart disease associated PAH. This analysis 1) is in agreement with the widely recognized pathophysiological role of TASK1 and KV1.5, 2) supports previous preliminary reports pointing to the dysregulation of several K+ channels including the downregulation of KV1.1, KV1.4, KV1.6, KV7.1, KV7.4, KV9.3 and TWIK2 and the upregulation of KCa1.1 and 3) points to other cationic channels dysregulated such as Kv7.3, TALK2, CaV1 and TRPV4 which might play a pathophysiological role in PAH. The significance of other changes found in Na+ and TRP channels remains to be investigated.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
ScienceNature.com

Towards precision cardiometabolic prevention: results from a machine learning, semi-supervised clustering approach in the nationwide population-based ORISCAV-LUX 2 study

Given the rapid increase in the incidence of cardiometabolic conditions, there is an urgent need for better approaches to prevent as many cases as possible and move from a one-size-fits-all approach to a precision cardiometabolic prevention strategy in the general population. We used data from ORISCAV-LUX 2, a nationwide, cross-sectional, population-based study. On the 1356 participants, we used a machine learning semi-supervised cluster method guided by body mass index (BMI) and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), and a set of 29 cardiometabolic variables, to identify subgroups of interest for cardiometabolic health. Cluster stability was assessed with the Jaccard similarity index. We have observed 4 clusters with a very high stability (ranging between 92 and 100%). Based on distinctive features that deviate from the overall population distribution, we have labeled Cluster 1 (N = 729, 53.76%) as “Healthy”, Cluster 2 (N = 508, 37.46%) as “Family history—Overweight—High Cholesterol “, Cluster 3 (N = 91, 6.71%) as “Severe Obesity—Prediabetes—Inflammation” and Cluster 4 (N = 28, 2.06%) as “Diabetes—Hypertension—Poor CV Health”. Our work provides an in-depth characterization and thus, a better understanding of cardiometabolic health in the general population. Our data suggest that such a clustering approach could now be used to define more targeted and tailored strategies for the prevention of cardiometabolic diseases at a population level. This study provides a first step towards precision cardiometabolic prevention and should be externally validated in other contexts.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

MeMed COVID-19 Prognostic Test Receives CE Mark

NEW YORK – Infectious disease diagnostics firm MeMed said on Tuesday that it has received the CE mark for its COVID-19 management tool MeMed COVID-19 Severity. The test measures multiple host-response proteins in serum to determine whether a COVID-19 patient is likely to experience severe outcomes, allowing doctors to distinguish between patients who may need higher levels of care and those who can safely self-isolate at home.
Public HealthNature.com

Improving prediction of COVID-19 evolution by fusing epidemiological and mobility data

We are witnessing the dramatic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic which, unfortunately, go beyond the impact on the health system. Until herd immunity is achieved with vaccines, the only available mechanisms for controlling the pandemic are quarantines, perimeter closures and social distancing with the aim of reducing mobility. Governments only apply these measures for a reduced period, since they involve the closure of economic activities such as tourism, cultural activities, or nightlife. The main criterion for establishing these measures and planning socioeconomic subsidies is the evolution of infections. However, the collapse of the health system and the unpredictability of human behavior, among others, make it difficult to predict this evolution in the short to medium term. This article evaluates different models for the early prediction of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic to create a decision support system for policy-makers. We consider a wide branch of models including artificial neural networks such as LSTM and GRU and statistically based models such as autoregressive (AR) or ARIMA. Moreover, several consensus strategies to ensemble all models into one system are proposed to obtain better results in this uncertain environment. Finally, a multivariate model that includes mobility data provided by Google is proposed to better forecast trend changes in the 14-day CI. A real case study in Spain is evaluated, providing very accurate results for the prediction of 14-day CI in scenarios with and without trend changes, reaching 0.93 \(R^2\), 4.16 RMSE and 1.08 MAE.
Public HealthTimes Daily

Thailand sends COVID-19 patients to hometowns by train

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand began transporting some people who tested positive for the coronavirus from Bangkok to their hometowns on Tuesday for isolation and treatment to alleviate the burden on the capital’s overwhelmed medical system. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
AgricultureNature.com

Rice paddy soils are a quantitatively important carbon store according to a global synthesis

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 154 (2021) Cite this article. Rice paddies account for ~9% or the world’s cropland area and are characterized by environmental conditions promoting soil organic carbon storage, methane emissions and to a lesser extent nitrous oxide emissions. Here, we synthesize data from 612 sites across 51 countries to estimate global carbon stocks in paddy soils and determine the main factors affecting paddy soil carbon storage. Paddy soils (0–100 cm) contain 18 Pg carbon worldwide. Paddy soil carbon stocks decrease with increasing mean annual temperature and soil pH, whereas mean annual precipitation and clay content had minor impacts. Meta-analysis shows that paddy soil carbon stocks can be increased through several management practices. However, greenhouse gas mitigation through paddy soil carbon storage is generally outweighed by increases in methane and nitrous oxide emissions. Our results emphasize the key role of paddies in the global carbon cycle, and the importance of paddy management in minimizing anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.
Public Healthmegadoctornews.com

Full-Dose Blood Thinners Benefit Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients

Newswise – Collaborative international clinical trials testing full-dose anticoagulation with heparin (a blood thinner) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has found the treatment improves survival and reduces the need for vital organ support such as mechanical ventilation in moderately ill patients, but does not yield the same positive outcomes among critically ill patients already requiring life support, according to two Canadian-led studies published August 4 in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
ScienceNature.com

Seven-month kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and role of pre-existing antibodies to human coronaviruses

Unraveling the long-term kinetics of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and the individual characteristics influencing it, including the impact of pre-existing antibodies to human coronaviruses causing common cold (HCoVs), is essential to understand protective immunity to COVID-19 and devise effective surveillance strategies. IgM, IgA and IgG levels against six SARS-CoV-2 antigens and the nucleocapsid antigen of the four HCoV (229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1) were quantified by Luminex, and antibody neutralization capacity was assessed by flow cytometry, in a cohort of health care workers followed up to 7 months (N = 578). Seroprevalence increases over time from 13.5% (month 0) and 15.6% (month 1) to 16.4% (month 6). Levels of antibodies, including those with neutralizing capacity, are stable over time, except IgG to nucleocapsid antigen and IgM levels that wane. After the peak response, anti-spike antibody levels increase from ~150 days post-symptom onset in all individuals (73% for IgG), in the absence of any evidence of re-exposure. IgG and IgA to HCoV are significantly higher in asymptomatic than symptomatic seropositive individuals. Thus, pre-existing cross-reactive HCoVs antibodies could have a protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Trajectories of kidney function in diabetes: a clinicopathological update

Diabetic nephropathy has been traditionally diagnosed based on persistently high albuminuria and a subsequent decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which is widely recognized as the classical phenotype of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Several studies have emphasized that trajectories of kidney function in patients with diabetes (specifically, changes in GFR and albuminuria over time) can differ from this classical DKD phenotype. Three alternative DKD phenotypes have been reported to date and are characterized by albuminuria regression, a rapid decline in GFR, or non-proteinuric or non-albuminuric DKD. Although kidney biopsies are not typically required for the diagnosis of DKD, a few studies of biopsy samples from patients with DKD have demonstrated that changes in kidney function associate with specific histopathological findings in diabetes. In addition, various clinical and biochemical parameters are related to trajectories of GFR and albuminuria. Collectively, pathological and clinical characteristics can be used to predict trajectories of GFR and albuminuria in diabetes. Furthermore, cohort studies have suggested that the risks of kidney and cardiovascular outcomes might vary among different phenotypes of DKD. A broader understanding of the clinical course of DKD is therefore crucial to improve risk stratification and enable early interventions that prevent adverse outcomes.
HealthNature.com

Blood glucose-related indicators are associated with in-hospital mortality in critically ill patients with acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis (AP) results in potentially harmful blood glucose fluctuations, affecting patient prognosis. This study aimed to explore the relationship between blood glucose-related indicators and in-hospital mortality in critically ill patients with AP. We extracted data on AP patients from the Multiparameter Intelligent Monitoring in Intensive Care III database. Initial glucose (Glucose_initial), maximum glucose (Glucose_max), minimum glucose (Glucose_min), mean glucose (Glucose_mean), and glucose variability (glucose standard deviation [Glucose_SD] and glucose coefficient of variation [Glucose_CV]) were selected as blood glucose-related indicators. Logistic regression models and the Lowess smoothing curves were used to display the association between significant blood glucose-related indicators and in-hospital mortality. Survivors and non-survivors showed significant differences in Glucose_max, Glucose_mean, Glucose_SD, and Glucose_CV (P < 0.05). Glucose_max, Glucose_mean, Glucose_SD, and Glucose_CV were risk factors for in-hospital mortality in AP patients (OR > 1; P < 0.05). According to the Lowess smoothing curve, the overall trends of blood glucose-related indicators showed a non-linear correlation with in-hospital mortality. Glucose_max, Glucose_mean, Glucose_SD, and Glucose_CV were associated with in-hospital mortality in critically ill patients with AP.
CancerNature.com

MK2206 attenuates atherosclerosis by inhibiting lipid accumulation, cell migration, proliferation, and inflammation

Cardiovascular disease is a common comorbidity in patients with cancer, and the main leading cause of noncancer-related deaths in cancer survivors. Considering that current antitumor drugs usually induce cardiovascular injury, the quest for developing new antitumor drugs, especially those with cardiovascular protection, is crucial for improving cancer prognosis. MK2206 is a phase II clinical anticancer drug and the role of this drug in cardiovascular disease is still unclear. Here, we revealed that MK2206 significantly reduced vascular inflammation, atherosclerotic lesions, and inhibited proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cell in ApoE−/− mice in vivo. We demonstrated that MK2206 reduced lipid accumulation by promoting cholesterol efflux but did not affect lipid uptake and decreased inflammatory response by modulating inflammation-related mRNA stability in macrophages. In addition, we revealed that MK2206 suppressed migration, proliferation, and inflammation in vascular smooth muscle cells. Moreover, MK2206 inhibited proliferation and inflammation of endothelial cells. The present results suggest that MK2206, as a promising drug in clinical antitumor therapy, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antiatherosclerotic potential. This report provides a novel strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular comorbidities in cancer survivors.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Comments / 0

Community Policy