Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Haploinsufficiency of SF3B2 causes craniofacial microsomia

By Andrew T. Timberlake ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8926-9692
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraniofacial microsomia (CFM) is the second most common congenital facial anomaly, yet its genetic etiology remains unknown. We perform whole-exome or genome sequencing of 146 kindreds with sporadic (n = 138) or familial (n = 8) CFM, identifying a highly significant burden of loss of function variants in SF3B2 (P = 3.8 × 10−10), a component of the U2 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein complex, in probands. We describe twenty individuals from seven kindreds harboring de novo or transmitted haploinsufficient variants in SF3B2. Probands display mandibular hypoplasia, microtia, facial and preauricular tags, epibulbar dermoids, lateral oral clefts in addition to skeletal and cardiac abnormalities. Targeted morpholino knockdown of SF3B2 in Xenopus results in disruption of cranial neural crest precursor formation and subsequent craniofacial cartilage defects, supporting a link between spliceosome mutations and impaired neural crest development in congenital craniofacial disease. The results establish haploinsufficient variants in SF3B2 as the most prevalent genetic cause of CFM, explaining ~3% of sporadic and ~25% of familial cases.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haploinsufficiency#Dna Test#Europe#Preauricular Tags#Morpholino#Cfm#Mim#Oavs#Multiplex#Kdm6a#Txnl4a#Exome#C 1780#De Novo Lof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.
ScienceNature.com

RNA sequencing of whole blood reveals early alterations in immune cells and gene expression in Parkinson’s disease

Changes in the blood-based RNA transcriptome have the potential to inform biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression. Here we sequenced a discovery set of whole-blood RNA species in 4,871 longitudinally collected samples from 1,570 clinically phenotyped individuals from the Parkinson’s Progression Marker Initiative (PPMI) cohort. Samples were sequenced to an average of 100 million read pairs to create a high-quality transcriptome. Participants with PD in the PPMI had significantly altered RNA expression (>2,000 differentially expressed genes), including an early and persistent increase in neutrophil gene expression, with a concomitant decrease in lymphocyte cell counts. This was validated in a cohort from the Parkinson’s Disease Biomarkers Program (PDBP) consisting of 1,599 participants and by alterations in immune cell subtypes. This publicly available transcriptomic dataset, coupled with available detailed clinical data, provides new insights into PD biological processes impacting whole blood and new paths for developing diagnostic and prognostic PD biomarkers.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Smooth borders between inner nuclear layer and outer plexiform layer predict fewer macular edema recurrences in branch retinal vein occlusion

We hypothesized the smoothness of the border between the inner nuclear layer (INL) and outer plexiform layer (OPL) associates with the frequency of macular edema (ME) recurrences secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Thirty-seven consecutive eyes with BRVO treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections at 1-year follow-up were included. We manually traced the border between the INL and OPL within the 1.5-mm vertical line from the fovea on optical coherence tomography (OCT) images at the initial visit. The jagged ratio (JR), the border length divided by the spline curve length, was calculated. We performed univariate and multivariate regression analyses, including JR, patient characteristics, number of cystoid spaces in the INL, INL area, and outer retina area. Multivariate regression analysis showed JR significantly correlates with the total number of anti-VEGF injections (P < 0.0001). Moreover, the mean JR was significantly lower in the nine eyes receiving two or fewer injections than in the 28 eyes receiving three or more injections (1.02 ± 0.01 vs. 1.13 ± 0.06, P < 0.0001). A smooth border between the INL and the OPL on OCT images at the initial visit may be a biomarker for fewer ME recurrences in eyes with BRVO.
CancerNature.com

Mutational patterns and clonal evolution from diagnosis to relapse in pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia

The mechanisms driving clonal heterogeneity and evolution in relapsed pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are not fully understood. We performed whole genome sequencing of samples collected at diagnosis, relapse(s) and remission from 29 Nordic patients. Somatic point mutations and large-scale structural variants were called using individually matched remission samples as controls, and allelic expression of the mutations was assessed in ALL cells using RNA-sequencing. We observed an increased burden of somatic mutations at relapse, compared to diagnosis, and at second relapse compared to first relapse. In addition to 29 known ALL driver genes, of which nine genes carried recurrent protein-coding mutations in our sample set, we identified putative non-protein coding mutations in regulatory regions of seven additional genes that have not previously been described in ALL. Cluster analysis of hundreds of somatic mutations per sample revealed three distinct evolutionary trajectories during ALL progression from diagnosis to relapse. The evolutionary trajectories provide insight into the mutational mechanisms leading relapse in ALL and could offer biomarkers for improved risk prediction in individual patients.
ScienceNature.com

The effect of genetic polymorphisms on treatment duration following premolar extraction

To elucidate genetic factors affecting orthodontic treatment duration, we employed targeted next-generation sequencing on DNA from the saliva of 117 patients undergoing orthodontic treatment after premolar extraction. The clinical characteristics of patients are summarized, and the association of clinical variables with treatment duration was assessed. Patients whose treatment duration deviated from the average were classified into an extreme long group or an extreme short group. We identified nine single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of six genes that significantly differed in the two groups via targeted sequencing. The frequency of the CC genotypes of WNT3A, SPP1 (rs4754, rs9138), and TNFSF11, TT genotype of SPP1 (rs1126616), and GG genotype of SFRP2 was significantly higher in the extreme long group than in the short group. In the extreme short group, the TC genotype of SPP1, AA genotype of P2RX7, CT genotype of TNFSF11, and AG genotype of TNFRSF11A tended to exhibit higher frequency than in the long group. Taken together, we identified genetic polymorphisms related to treatment duration in Korean orthodontic patients undergoing premolar extraction. Our findings could lead to further studies predicting the prolongation of the orthodontic treatment duration, and will be of great aid to patients as well as orthodontists.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR/Cas-9 mediated knock-in by homology dependent repair in the West Nile Virus vector Culex quinquefasciatus Say

Culex quinquefasciatus Say is a mosquito distributed in both tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a night-active, opportunistic blood-feeder and vectors many animal and human diseases, including West Nile Virus and avian malaria. Current vector control methods (e.g. physical/chemical) are increasingly ineffective; use of insecticides also imposes hazards to both human and ecosystem health. Advances in genome editing have allowed the development of genetic insect control methods, which are species-specific and, theoretically, highly effective. CRISPR/Cas9 is a bacteria-derived programmable gene editing tool that is functional in a range of species. We describe the first successful germline gene knock-in by homology dependent repair in C. quinquefasciatus. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we integrated an sgRNA expression cassette and marker gene encoding a fluorescent protein fluorophore (Hr5/IE1-DsRed, Cq7SK-sgRNA) into the kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (kmo) gene. We achieved a minimum transformation rate of 2.8%, similar to rates in other mosquito species. Precise knock-in at the intended locus was confirmed. Insertion homozygotes displayed a white eye phenotype in early-mid larvae and a recessive lethal phenotype by pupation. This work provides an efficient method for engineering C. quinquefasciatus, providing a new tool for developing genetic control tools for this vector.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

“Guilt by association” is not competitive with genetic association for identifying autism risk genes

Discovering genes involved in complex human genetic disorders is a major challenge. Many have suggested that machine learning (ML) algorithms using gene networks can be used to supplement traditional genetic association-based approaches to predict or prioritize disease genes. However, questions have been raised about the utility of ML methods for this type of task due to biases within the data, and poor real-world performance. Using autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a test case, we sought to investigate the question: can machine learning aid in the discovery of disease genes? We collected 13 published ASD gene prioritization studies and evaluated their performance using known and novel high-confidence ASD genes. We also investigated their biases towards generic gene annotations, like number of association publications. We found that ML methods which do not incorporate genetics information have limited utility for prioritization of ASD risk genes. These studies perform at a comparable level to generic measures of likelihood for the involvement of genes in any condition, and do not out-perform genetic association studies. Future efforts to discover disease genes should be focused on developing and validating statistical models for genetic association, specifically for association between rare variants and disease, rather than developing complex machine learning methods using complex heterogeneous biological data with unknown reliability.
ScienceNature.com

An omics-based framework for assessing the health risk of antimicrobial resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are widespread among bacteria. However, not all ARGs pose serious threats to public health, highlighting the importance of identifying those that are high-risk. Here, we developed an ‘omics-based’ framework to evaluate ARG risk considering human-associated-enrichment, gene mobility, and host pathogenicity. Our framework classifies human-associated, mobile ARGs (3.6% of all ARGs) as the highest risk, which we further differentiate as ‘current threats’ (Rank I; 3%) - already present among pathogens - and ‘future threats’ (Rank II; 0.6%) - novel resistance emerging from non-pathogens. Our framework identified 73 ‘current threat’ ARG families. Of these, 35 were among the 37 high-risk ARGs proposed by the World Health Organization and other literature; the remaining 38 were significantly enriched in hospital plasmids. By evaluating all pathogen genomes released since framework construction, we confirmed that ARGs that recently transferred into pathogens were significantly enriched in Rank II (‘future threats’). Lastly, we applied the framework to gut microbiome genomes from fecal microbiota transplantation donors. We found that although ARGs were widespread (73% of genomes), only 8.9% of genomes contained high-risk ARGs. Our framework provides an easy-to-implement approach to identify current and future antimicrobial resistance threats, with potential clinical applications including reducing risk of microbiome-based interventions.
ScienceNature.com

Human sensorimotor organoids derived from healthy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis stem cells form neuromuscular junctions

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) hold promise for modeling diseases in individual human genetic backgrounds and thus for developing precision medicine. Here, we generate sensorimotor organoids containing physiologically functional neuromuscular junctions (NMJs) and apply the model to different subgroups of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Using a range of molecular, genomic, and physiological techniques, we identify and characterize motor neurons and skeletal muscle, along with sensory neurons, astrocytes, microglia, and vasculature. Organoid cultures derived from multiple human iPSC lines generated from individuals with ALS and isogenic lines edited to harbor familial ALS mutations show impairment at the level of the NMJ, as detected by both contraction and immunocytochemical measurements. The physiological resolution of the human NMJ synapse, combined with the generation of major cellular cohorts exerting autonomous and non-cell autonomous effects in motor and sensory diseases, may prove valuable to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of ALS.
CancerNature.com

Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Increased biological antioxidant potential in the cerebrospinal fluid of transient global amnesia patients

Oxidative stress may accompany the pathological process in transient global amnesia (TGA). We measured the biological antioxidant potential (BAP) in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of TGA patients. We enrolled 13 TGA patients (7 men, 6 women; mean age 65.0 years [48–70 years]) and 24 control subjects (12 men, 12 women; mean age 38.2 years [17–65 years]; age did not correlate with csfBAP in this group). We performed brain MRI in all TGA patients, and CA1 lesions were noted by MRI in 5 subjects. We measured csfBAP, total antioxidant properties, in all TGA patients and controls. csfBAP levels were higher in TGA patients than in controls (p = 0.024, 0.028). csfBAP levels in TGA patients did not differ between MRI-positive and -negative subgroups. Elevated csfBAP levels were observed in TGA patients, suggesting that oxidative stress may have a role in the pathogenesis of TGA.
HealthNature.com

Enhanced NF-κB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Biologic therapies have transformed the management of psoriasis, but clinical outcome is variable leaving an unmet clinical need for predictive biomarkers of response. Here we perform in-depth immunomonitoring of blood immune cells of 67 patients with psoriasis, before and during therapy with the anti-TNF drug adalimumab, to identify immune mediators of clinical response and evaluate their predictive value. Enhanced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation, induced by TNF and LPS in type-2 dendritic cells (DC) before therapy, significantly correlates with lack of clinical response after 12 weeks of treatment. The heightened NF-κB activation is linked to increased DC maturation in vitro and frequency of IL-17+ T cells in the blood of non-responders before therapy. Moreover, lesional skin of non-responders contains higher numbers of dermal DC expressing the maturation marker CD83 and producing IL-23, and increased numbers of IL-17+ T cells. Finally, we identify and clinically validate LPS-induced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation before therapy as a predictive biomarker of non-response to adalimumab, with 100% sensitivity and 90.1% specificity in an independent cohort. Our study uncovers important molecular and cellular mediators underpinning adalimumab mechanisms of action in psoriasis and we propose a blood biomarker for predicting clinical outcome.
HealthNature.com

Structural network topology and microstructural alterations of the anterior insula associate with cognitive and affective impairment in Parkinson’s disease

The aim of the current study was to assess the structural centrality and microstructural integrity of the cortical hubs of the salience network, the anterior insular cortex (AIC) subregions and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), and their relationship to cognitive and affective impairment in PD. MRI of 53 PD patients and 15 age-matched controls included 3D-T1 for anatomical registration, and diffusion tensor imaging for probabilistic tractography. Network topological measures of eigenvector and betweenness centrality were calculated for ventral (vAI) and dorsal (dAI) AIC. Microstructural tract integrity between vAI, dAI and the ACC was quantified with fractional anisotrophy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD). Structural integrity and connectivity were related to cognitive and affective scores. The dAI had significantly higher eigenvector centrality in PD than controls (p < 0.01), associated with higher depression scores (left dAI only, rs = 0.28, p < 0.05). Tracts between dAI and ACC showed lower FA and higher MD in PD (p < 0.05), and associated with lower semantic fluency, working memory and executive functioning, and higher anxiety scores (range 0.002 < p < 0.05). This study provides evidence for clinically relevant structural damage to the cortical hubs of the salience network in PD, possibly due to extensive local neuropathology and loss of interconnecting AIC-ACC tracts.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Novel blood test for early biomarkers of preeclampsia and Alzheimer’s disease

A non-invasive and sensitive blood test has long been a goal for early stage disease diagnosis and treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other proteinopathy diseases. We previously reported that preeclampsia (PE), a severe pregnancy complication, is another proteinopathy disorder with impaired autophagy. We hypothesized that induced autophagy deficiency would promote accumulation of pathologic protein aggregates. Here, we describe a novel, sensitive assay that detects serum protein aggregates from patients with PE (n = 33 early onset and 33 late onset) and gestational age-matched controls (n = 77) as well as AD in both dementia and prodromal mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n = 24) stages with age-matched controls (n = 19). The assay employs exposure of genetically engineered, autophagy-deficient human trophoblasts (ADTs) to serum from patients. The aggregated protein complexes and their individual components, including transthyretin, amyloid β-42, α-synuclein, and phosphorylated tau231, can be detected and quantified by co-staining with ProteoStat, a rotor dye with affinity to aggregated proteins, and respective antibodies. Detection of protein aggregates in ADTs was not dependent on transcriptional upregulation of these biomarkers. The ROC curve analysis validated the robustness of the assay for its specificity and sensitivity (PE; AUC: 1, CI: 0.949–1.00; AD; AUC: 0.986, CI: 0.832–1.00). In conclusion, we have developed a novel, noninvasive diagnostic and predictive assay for AD, MCI and PE.
CancerNature.com

Synergistic effect of tumor chemo-immunotherapy induced by leukocyte-hitchhiking thermal-sensitive micelles

Some specific chemotherapeutic drugs are able to enhance tumor immunogenicity and facilitate antitumor immunity by inducing immunogenic cell death (ICD). However, tumor immunosuppression induced by the adenosine pathway hampers this effect. In this study, E-selectin-modified thermal-sensitive micelles are designed to co-deliver a chemotherapeutic drug (doxorubicin, DOX) and an A2A adenosine receptor antagonist (SCH 58261), which simultaneously exhibit chemo-immunotherapeutic effects when applied with microwave irradiation. After intravenous injection, the fabricated micelles effectively adhere to the surface of leukocytes in peripheral blood mediated by E-selectin, and thereby hitchhiking with leukocytes to achieve a higher accumulation at the tumor site. Further, local microwave irradiation is applied to induce hyperthermia and accelerates the release rate of drugs from micelles. Rapidly released DOX induces tumor ICD and elicits tumor-specific immunity, while SCH 58261 alleviates immunosuppression caused by the adenosine pathway, further enhancing DOX-induced antitumor immunity. In conclusion, this study presents a strategy to increase the tumor accumulation of drugs by hitchhiking with leukocytes, and the synergistic strategy of chemo-immunotherapy not only effectively arrested primary tumor growth, but also exhibited superior effects in terms of antimetastasis, antirecurrence and antirechallenge.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation for hypertension: a randomized controlled pilot trial

The aim of this trial was to evaluate the feasibility and effect of home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) in patients with hypertension. In this randomized pilot trial, patients with hypertension were randomly assigned to the TEAS group or the usual care group. Participants in the usual care group were instructed to continue taking their antihypertensive drugs and received education on lifestyle modifications. In addition, participants in the TEAS group received 4 weekly sessions of noninvasive acupoint stimulation for 12 weeks at home. The primary outcome was the change in office systolic blood pressure at week 12 from baseline. Withdrawal from the study and adverse events associated with TEAS were also recorded. Sixty patients were randomized, with 30 patients in the TEAS group, of whom 1 was lost at week 36, and 30 patients in the usual care group, of whom 3 were lost by week 12. The reduction in systolic blood pressure at week 12 was greater in the TEAS group (−8.53 mm Hg; 95% CI [−13.37, −3.70 mm Hg]) than in the usual care group (−1.70 mm Hg; 95% CI [−4.29, −0.89 mm Hg]), with a between-group difference of −6.83 mm Hg (95% CI, [−12.23, −1.43 mm Hg]; P = 0.014). No TEAS-related adverse events occurred. In conclusion, home-based TEAS added to usual care for patients with hypertension was acceptable and safe and may be a potential treatment option. A larger randomized controlled trial of this intervention is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
ScienceNature.com

Precision genetic cellular models identify therapies protective against ER stress

Rare monogenic disorders often share molecular etiologies involved in the pathogenesis of common diseases. Congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG) and deglycosylation (CDDG) are rare pediatric disorders with symptoms that range from mild to life threatening. A biological mechanism shared among CDG and CDDG as well as more common neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. We developed isogenic human cellular models of two types of CDG and the only known CDDG to discover drugs that can alleviate ER stress. Systematic phenotyping confirmed ER stress and identified elevated autophagy among other phenotypes in each model. We screened 1049 compounds and scored their ability to correct aberrant morphology in each model using an agnostic cell-painting assay based on >300 cellular features. This primary screen identified multiple compounds able to correct morphological phenotypes. Independent validation shows they also correct cellular phenotypes and alleviate each of the ER stress markers identified in each model. Many of the active compounds are associated with microtubule dynamics, which points to new therapeutic opportunities for both rare and more common disorders presenting with ER stress, such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
ScienceNature.com

Towards precision cardiometabolic prevention: results from a machine learning, semi-supervised clustering approach in the nationwide population-based ORISCAV-LUX 2 study

Given the rapid increase in the incidence of cardiometabolic conditions, there is an urgent need for better approaches to prevent as many cases as possible and move from a one-size-fits-all approach to a precision cardiometabolic prevention strategy in the general population. We used data from ORISCAV-LUX 2, a nationwide, cross-sectional, population-based study. On the 1356 participants, we used a machine learning semi-supervised cluster method guided by body mass index (BMI) and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), and a set of 29 cardiometabolic variables, to identify subgroups of interest for cardiometabolic health. Cluster stability was assessed with the Jaccard similarity index. We have observed 4 clusters with a very high stability (ranging between 92 and 100%). Based on distinctive features that deviate from the overall population distribution, we have labeled Cluster 1 (N = 729, 53.76%) as “Healthy”, Cluster 2 (N = 508, 37.46%) as “Family history—Overweight—High Cholesterol “, Cluster 3 (N = 91, 6.71%) as “Severe Obesity—Prediabetes—Inflammation” and Cluster 4 (N = 28, 2.06%) as “Diabetes—Hypertension—Poor CV Health”. Our work provides an in-depth characterization and thus, a better understanding of cardiometabolic health in the general population. Our data suggest that such a clustering approach could now be used to define more targeted and tailored strategies for the prevention of cardiometabolic diseases at a population level. This study provides a first step towards precision cardiometabolic prevention and should be externally validated in other contexts.
CancerNature.com

Plasma cells expression from smouldering myeloma to myeloma reveals the importance of the PRC2 complex, cell cycle progression, and the divergent evolutionary pathways within the different molecular subgroups

Sequencing studies have shed some light on the pathogenesis of progression from smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM) and symptomatic multiple myeloma (MM). Given the scarcity of smouldering samples, little data are available to determine which translational programmes are dysregulated and whether the mechanisms of progression are uniform across the main molecular subgroups. In this work, we investigated 223 SMM and 1348 MM samples from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for which we had gene expression profiling (GEP). Patients were analysed by TC-7 subgroup for gene expression changes between SMM and MM. Among the commonly dysregulated genes in each subgroup, PHF19 and EZH2 highlight the importance of the PRC2.1 complex. We show that subgroup specific differences exist even at the SMM stage of disease with different biological features driving progression within each TC molecular subgroup. These data suggest that MMSET SMM has already transformed, but that the other precursor diseases are distinct clinical entities from their symptomatic counterpart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy