Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Diffusion-mediated HEI10 coarsening can explain meiotic crossover positioning in Arabidopsis

By Chris Morgan ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7475-2155
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most organisms, the number and distribution of crossovers that occur during meiosis are tightly controlled. All chromosomes must receive at least one ‘obligatory crossover’ and crossovers are prevented from occurring near one another by ‘crossover interference’. However, the mechanistic basis of this phenomenon of crossover interference has remained mostly mysterious. Using quantitative super-resolution cytogenetics and mathematical modelling, we investigate crossover positioning in the Arabidopsis thaliana wild-type, an over-expressor of the conserved E3 ligase HEI10, and a hei10 heterozygous line. We show that crossover positions can be explained by a predictive, diffusion-mediated coarsening model, in which large, approximately evenly-spaced HEI10 foci grow at the expense of smaller, closely-spaced clusters. We propose this coarsening process explains many aspects of Arabidopsis crossover positioning, including crossover interference. Consistent with this model, we also demonstrate that crossover positioning can be predictably modified in vivo simply by altering HEI10 dosage, with higher and lower dosage leading to weaker and stronger crossover interference, respectively. As HEI10 is a conserved member of the RING finger protein family that functions in the interference-sensitive pathway for crossover formation, we anticipate that similar mechanisms may regulate crossover positioning in diverse eukaryotes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabidopsis#Diff#Crossovers#Creative Commons#Coi#Msh4 Labelled#Hei10#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a major ocean current system transporting warm surface waters toward the northern Atlantic, has been suggested to exhibit two distinct modes of operation. A collapse from the currently attained strong to the weak mode would have severe impacts on the global climate system and further multi-stable Earth system components. Observations and recently suggested fingerprints of AMOC variability indicate a gradual weakening during the last decades, but estimates of the critical transition point remain uncertain. Here, a robust and general early-warning indicator for forthcoming critical transitions is introduced. Significant early-warning signals are found in eight independent AMOC indices, based on observational sea-surface temperature and salinity data from across the Atlantic Ocean basin. These results reveal spatially consistent empirical evidence that, in the course of the last century, the AMOC may have evolved from relatively stable conditions to a point close to a critical transition.
WildlifeNature.com

Host preference and invasiveness of commensal bacteria in the Lotus and Arabidopsis root microbiota

Roots of different plant species are colonized by bacterial communities, that are distinct even when hosts share the same habitat. It remains unclear to what extent the host actively selects these communities and whether commensals are adapted to a specific plant species. To address this question, we assembled a sequence-indexed bacterial culture collection from roots and nodules of Lotus japonicus that contains representatives of most species previously identified using metagenomics. We analysed taxonomically paired synthetic communities from L. japonicus and Arabidopsis thaliana in a multi-species gnotobiotic system and detected signatures of host preference among commensal bacteria in a community context, but not in mono-associations. Sequential inoculation experiments revealed priority effects during root microbiota assembly, where established communities are resilient to invasion by latecomers, and that host preference of commensal bacteria confers a competitive advantage in their cognate host. Our findings show that host preference in commensal bacteria from diverse taxonomic groups is associated with their invasiveness into standing root-associated communities.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Poleward eddy-induced warm water transport across a shelf break off Totten Ice Shelf, East Antarctica

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 153 (2021) Cite this article. Ice mass loss in the Wilkes Land sector of East Antarctica and the Amundsen and Bellingshausen Sea sectors of West Antarctica has contributed to a rise in sea levels over several decades. The massive continental ice behind the Totten Ice Shelf, equivalent to a few meters of sea-level rise, is grounded well below sea level and therefore, potentially vulnerable to oceanic heat. Here, we present analyses of comprehensive hydrographic observations at the continental slope and shelf break regions off Totten Ice Shelf. We provide robust evidence that the relatively warm Circumpolar Deep Water that originates at intermediate depths in the Antarctic Circumpolar Current is transported efficiently towards the shelf break by multiple cyclonic eddies. We propose that these semi-permanent cyclonic circulations play a critical role in transporting the available ocean heat towards Totten Ice Shelf, and melting it from underneath, thus eventually influencing the global climate.
ScienceNature.com

mTOR signaling mediates ILC3-driven immunopathology

Innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) have a protective immune function at mucosal tissues but can also contribute to immunopathology. Previous work has shown that the serine/threonine kinase mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) is involved in generating protective ILC3 cytokine responses during bacterial infection. However, whether mTORC1 also regulates IFN-γ-mediated immunopathology has not been investigated. In addition, the role of mTORC2 in ILC3s is unknown. Using mice specifically defective for either mTORC1 or mTORC2 in ILC3s, we show that both mTOR complexes regulate the maintenance of ILC3s at steady state and pathological immune response during colitis. mTORC1 and to a lesser extend mTORC2 promote the proliferation of ILC3s in the small intestine. Upon activation, intestinal ILC3s produce less IFN-γ in the absence of mTOR signaling. During colitis, loss of both mTOR complexes in colonic ILC3s results in the reduced production of inflammatory mediators, recruitment of neutrophils and immunopathology. Similarly, treatment with rapamycin after colitis induction ameliorates the disease. Collectively, our data show a critical role for both mTOR complexes in controlling ILC3 cell numbers and ILC3-driven inflammation in the intestine.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
ScienceNature.com

Aflatoxins are natural scavengers of reactive oxygen species

The role of aflatoxins (AFs) in the biology of producing strains, Aspergillus sect. Flavi, is still a matter of debate. Over recent years, research has pointed to how environmental factors altering the redox balance in the fungal cell can switch on the synthesis of AF. Notably, it has been known for decades that oxidants promote AF synthesis. More recent evidence has indicated that AF synthesis is controlled at the transcriptional level: reactive species that accumulate in fungal cells in the stationary growth phase modulate the expression of aflR, the main regulator of AF synthesis—through the oxidative stress related transcription factor AP-1. Thus, AFs are largely synthesized and secreted when (i) the fungus has exploited most nutritional resources; (ii) the hyphal density is high; and (iii) reactive species are abundant in the environment. In this study, we show that AFs efficiently scavenge peroxides and extend the lifespan of E. coli grown under oxidative stress conditions. We hypothesize a novel role for AF as an antioxidant and suggest its biological purpose is to extend the lifespan of AFs-producing strains of Aspergillus sect. Flavi under highly oxidizing conditions such as when substrate resources are depleted, or within a host.
Sciencearxiv.org

Strong Coupling Optomechanics Mediated by a Qubit in the Dispersive Regime

Cavity optomechanics represents a flexible platform for the implementation of quantum technologies, useful in particular for the realization of quantum interfaces, quantum sensors and quantum information processing. However, the dispersive, radiation-pressure interaction between the mechanical and the electromagnetic modes is typically very weak, harnessing up to now the demonstration of interesting nonlinear dynamics and quantum control at the single photon level. It has already been shown both theoretically and experimentally that if the interaction is mediated by a Josephson circuit, one can have an effective dynamic corresponding to a huge enhancement of the single-photon optomechanical coupling. Here we analyze in detail this phenomenon in the general case when the cavity mode and the mechanical mode interact via an off-resonant qubit. Using a Schrieffer-Wolff approximation treatment, we determine the regime where this tripartite hybrid system behaves as an effective cavity optomechanical system in the strong coupling regime.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
ScienceScience Now

The epigenetic factor FVE orchestrates cytoplasmic SGS3-DRB4-DCL4 activities to promote transgene silencing in Arabidopsis

Posttranscriptional gene silencing (PTGS) is a regulatory mechanism to suppress undesired transcripts. Here, we identified Flowering locus VE (FVE), a well-known epigenetic component, as a new player in cytoplasmic PTGS. Loss-of-function fve mutations substantially reduced the accumulation of transgene-derived small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). FVE interacts with suppressor of gene silencing 3 (SGS3), a master component in PTGS. FVE promotes SGS3 homodimerization that is essential for its function. FVE can bind to single-stranded RNA and double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) with moderate affinities, while its truncated form FVE-8 has a significantly increased binding affinity to dsRNA. These affinities affect the association and channeling of SGS3-RNA to downstream dsRNA binding protein 4 (DRB4)/Dicer-like protein 2/4 (DCL2/4) complexes. Hence, FVE, but not FVE-8, biochemically enhances the DRB4/DCL2/4 activity in vitro. We surmise that FVE promotes production of transgene-derived siRNAs through concertedly tuning SGS3-DRB4/DCL2/4 functions. Thus, this study revealed a noncanonical role of FVE in PTGS.
ScienceNature.com

Demonstration of the effect of stirring on nucleation from experiments on the International Space Station using the ISS-EML facility

The effect of fluid flow on crystal nucleation in supercooled liquids is not well understood. The variable density and temperature gradients in the liquid make it difficult to study this under terrestrial gravity conditions. Nucleation experiments were therefore made in a microgravity environment using the Electromagnetic Levitation Facility on the International Space Station on a bulk glass-forming Zr57Cu15.4Ni12.6Al10Nb5 (Vit106), as well as Cu50Zr50 and the quasicrystal-forming Ti39.5Zr39.5Ni21 liquids. The maximum supercooling temperatures for each alloy were measured as a function of controlled stirring by applying various combinations of radio-frequency positioner and heater voltages to the water-cooled copper coils. The flow patterns were simulated from the known parameters for the coil and the levitated samples. The maximum nucleation temperatures increased systematically with increased fluid flow in the liquids for Vit106, but stayed nearly unchanged for the other two. These results are consistent with the predictions from the Coupled-Flux model for nucleation.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
Mental HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
Nature.com

Engineering large, anatomically shaped osteochondral constructs with robust interfacial shear properties

Despite the prevalence of large (>5 cm2) articular cartilage defects involving underlying bone, current tissue-engineered therapies only address small defects. Tissue-engineered, anatomically shaped, native-like implants may address the need for off-the-shelf, tissue-repairing therapies for large cartilage lesions. This study fabricated an osteochondral construct of translationally relevant geometry with robust functional properties. Scaffold-free, self-assembled neocartilage served as the chondral phase, and porous hydroxyapatite served as the osseous phase of the osteochondral constructs. Constructs in the shape and size of an ovine femoral condyle (31 × 14 mm) were assembled at day 4 (early) or day 10 (late) of neocartilage maturation. Early osteochondral assembly increased the interfacial interdigitation depth by 244%, interdigitation frequency by 438%, interfacial shear modulus by 243-fold, and ultimate interfacial shear strength by 4.9-fold, compared to late assembly. Toward the development of a bioprosthesis for the repair of cartilage lesions encompassing up to an entire condylar surface, this study generated a large, anatomically shaped osteochondral construct with robust interfacial mechanical properties and native-like neocartilage interdigitation.
ComputersNature.com

A squeezed quantum microcomb on a chip

The optical microresonator-based frequency comb (microcomb) provides a versatile platform for nonlinear physics studies and has wide applications ranging from metrology to spectroscopy. The deterministic quantum regime is an unexplored aspect of microcombs, in which unconditional entanglements among hundreds of equidistant frequency modes can serve as critical ingredients to scalable universal quantum computing and quantum networking. Here, we demonstrate a deterministic quantum microcomb in a silica microresonator on a silicon chip. 40 continuous-variable quantum modes, in the form of 20 simultaneously two-mode squeezed comb pairs, are observed within 1 THz optical span at telecommunication wavelengths. A maximum raw squeezing of 1.6 dB is attained. A high-resolution spectroscopy measurement is developed to characterize the frequency equidistance of quantum microcombs. Our demonstration offers the possibility to leverage deterministically generated, frequency multiplexed quantum states and integrated photonics to open up new avenues in fields of spectroscopy, quantum metrology, and scalable, continuous-variable-based quantum information processing.
ChemistryNature.com

Controlling the optical properties of nanostructured oxide-based polymer films

A bulk scale process is implemented for the production of nanostructured film composites comprising unary or multi-component metal oxide nanoparticles dispersed in a suitable polymer matrix. The as-received nanoparticles, namely Al\(_2\)O\(_3\), SiO\(_2\) and TiO\(_2\) and binary combinations, are treated following specific chemical and mechanical processes in order to be suspended at the optimal size and composition. Subsequently, a polymer extrusion technique is employed for the fabrication of each film, while the molten polymer is mixed with the treated metal oxide nanoparticles. Transmission and reflection measurements are performed in order to map the optical properties of the fabricated, nanostructured films in the UV, VIS and IR. The results substantiate the capability of the overall methodology to regulate the optical properties of the films depending on the type of nanoparticle formation which can be adjusted both in size and composition.
ScienceNature.com

mAm-seq reveals the dynamic mAm methylation in the human transcriptome

N6,2′-O-dimethyladenosine (m6Am), a terminal modification adjacent to the mRNA cap, is a newly discovered reversible RNA modification. Yet, a specific and sensitive tool to directly map transcriptome-wide m6Am is lacking. Here, we report m6Am-seq, based on selective in vitro demethylation and RNA immunoprecipitation. m6Am-seq directly distinguishes m6Am and 5′-UTR N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and enables the identification of m6Am at single-base resolution and 5′-UTR m6A in the human transcriptome. Using m6Am-seq, we also find that m6Am and 5′-UTR m6A respond dynamically to stimuli, and identify key functional methylation sites that may facilitate cellular stress response. Collectively, m6Am-seq reveals the high-confidence m6Am and 5′-UTR m6A methylome and provides a robust tool for functional studies of the two epitranscriptomic marks.
ScienceNature.com

Large-scale preparation of fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation (FM-HCR) reporters

Repair of DNA damage is a critical survival mechanism that affects susceptibility to various human diseases and represents a key target for cancer therapy. A major barrier to applying this knowledge in research and clinical translation has been the lack of efficient, quantitative functional assays for measuring DNA repair capacity in living primary cells. To overcome this barrier, we recently developed a technology termed ‘fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation’ (FM-HCR). We describe a method for using standard molecular biology techniques to generate large quantities of FM-HCR reporter plasmids containing site-specific DNA lesions and using these reporters to assess DNA repair capacity in at least six major DNA repair pathways in live cells. We improve upon previous methodologies by (i) providing a universal workflow for generating reporter plasmids, (ii) improving yield and purity to enable large-scale studies that demand milligram quantities and (iii) reducing preparation time >ten-fold.
ScienceNature.com

Cortical neurons exhibit diverse myelination patterns that scale between mouse brain regions and regenerate after demyelination

Axons in the cerebral cortex show a broad range of myelin coverage. Oligodendrocytes establish this pattern by selecting a cohort of axons for myelination; however, the distribution of myelin on distinct neurons and extent of internode replacement after demyelination remain to be defined. Here we show that myelination patterns of seven distinct neuron subtypes in somatosensory cortex are influenced by both axon diameter and neuronal identity. Preference for myelination of parvalbumin interneurons was preserved between cortical areas with varying myelin density, suggesting that regional differences in myelin abundance arises through local control of oligodendrogenesis. By imaging loss and regeneration of myelin sheaths in vivo we show that myelin distribution on individual axons was altered but overall myelin content on distinct neuron subtypes was restored. Our findings suggest that local changes in myelination are tolerated, allowing regenerated oligodendrocytes to restore myelin content on distinct neurons through opportunistic selection of axons.
ScienceNature.com

Cell specific photoswitchable agonist for reversible control of endogenous dopamine receptors

Dopamine controls diverse behaviors and their dysregulation contributes to many disorders. Our ability to understand and manipulate the function of dopamine is limited by the heterogenous nature of dopaminergic projections, the diversity of neurons that are regulated by dopamine, the varying distribution of the five dopamine receptors (DARs), and the complex dynamics of dopamine release. In order to improve our ability to specifically modulate distinct DARs, here we develop a photo-pharmacological strategy using a Membrane anchored Photoswitchable orthogonal remotely tethered agonist for the Dopamine receptor (MP-D). Our design selectively targets D1R/D5R receptor subtypes, most potently D1R (MP-D1ago), as shown in HEK293T cells. In vivo, we targeted dorsal striatal medium spiny neurons where the photo-activation of MP-D1ago increased movement initiation, although further work is required to assess the effects of MP-D1ago on neuronal function. Our method combines ligand and cell type-specificity with temporally precise and reversible activation of D1R to control specific aspects of movement. Our results provide a template for analyzing dopamine receptors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy