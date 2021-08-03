Cancel
Non-invasive hydrodynamic imaging in plant roots at cellular resolution

By Flavius C. Pascut ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8543-3651
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key impediment to studying water-related mechanisms in plants is the inability to non-invasively image water fluxes in cells at high temporal and spatial resolution. Here, we report that Raman microspectroscopy, complemented by hydrodynamic modelling, can achieve this goal - monitoring hydrodynamics within living root tissues at cell- and sub-second-scale resolutions. Raman imaging of water-transporting xylem vessels in Arabidopsis thaliana mutant roots reveals faster xylem water transport in endodermal diffusion barrier mutants. Furthermore, transverse line scans across the root suggest water transported via the root xylem does not re-enter outer root tissues nor the surrounding soil when en-route to shoot tissues if endodermal diffusion barriers are intact, thereby separating ‘two water worlds’.

HealthNature.com

Structural network topology and microstructural alterations of the anterior insula associate with cognitive and affective impairment in Parkinson’s disease

The aim of the current study was to assess the structural centrality and microstructural integrity of the cortical hubs of the salience network, the anterior insular cortex (AIC) subregions and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), and their relationship to cognitive and affective impairment in PD. MRI of 53 PD patients and 15 age-matched controls included 3D-T1 for anatomical registration, and diffusion tensor imaging for probabilistic tractography. Network topological measures of eigenvector and betweenness centrality were calculated for ventral (vAI) and dorsal (dAI) AIC. Microstructural tract integrity between vAI, dAI and the ACC was quantified with fractional anisotrophy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD). Structural integrity and connectivity were related to cognitive and affective scores. The dAI had significantly higher eigenvector centrality in PD than controls (p < 0.01), associated with higher depression scores (left dAI only, rs = 0.28, p < 0.05). Tracts between dAI and ACC showed lower FA and higher MD in PD (p < 0.05), and associated with lower semantic fluency, working memory and executive functioning, and higher anxiety scores (range 0.002 < p < 0.05). This study provides evidence for clinically relevant structural damage to the cortical hubs of the salience network in PD, possibly due to extensive local neuropathology and loss of interconnecting AIC-ACC tracts.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
ScienceNature.com

Imaging multiple sclerosis pathology at 160 μm isotropic resolution by human whole-brain ex vivo magnetic resonance imaging at 3 T

Postmortem magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the fixed healthy and diseased human brain facilitates spatial resolutions and image quality that is not achievable with in vivo MRI scans. Though challenging—and almost exclusively performed at 7 T field strength—depicting the tissue architecture of the entire brain in fine detail is invaluable since it enables the study of neuroanatomy and uncovers important pathological features in neurological disorders. The objectives of the present work were (1) to develop a 3D isotropic ultra-high-resolution imaging approach for human whole-brain ex vivo acquisitions working on a standard clinical 3 T MRI system; and (2) to explore the sensitivity and specificity of this concept for specific pathoanatomical features of multiple sclerosis. The reconstructed images demonstrate unprecedented resolution and soft tissue contrast of the diseased human brain at 3 T, thus allowing visualization of sub-millimetric lesions in the different cortical layers and in the cerebellar cortex, as well as unique cortical lesion characteristics such as the presence of incomplete/complete iron rims, and patterns of iron accumulation. Further details such as the subpial molecular layer, the line of Gennari, and some intrathalamic nuclei are also well distinguishable.
ScienceNature.com

The formation of impact coesite

Coesite in impact rocks is traditionally considered a retrograde product formed during pressure release by the crystallisation of an amorphous phase (either silica melt or diaplectic glass). Recently, the detailed microscopic and crystallographic study of impact ejecta from Kamil crater and the Australasian tektite strewn field pointed in turn to a different coesite formation pathway, through subsolidus quartz-to-coesite transformation. We report here further evidence documenting the formation of coesite directly from quartz. In Kamil ejecta we found sub-micrometric single-coesite-crystals that represent the first crystallization seeds of coesite. Coesite in Australasian samples show instead well-developed subeuhedral crystals, growing at the expenses of hosting quartz and postdating PDF deformation. Coesite (010) plane is most often parallel to quartz {10–11} plane family, supporting the formation of coesite through a topotactic transformation. Such reaction is facilitated by the presence of pre-existing and shock-induced discontinuities in the target. Shock wave reverberations can provide pressure and time conditions for coesite nucleation and growth. Because discontinuities occur in both porous and non-porous rocks and the coesite formation mechanism appears similar for small and large impacts, we infer that the proposed subsolidus transformation model is valid for all types of quartz-bearing target rocks.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Quantitative susceptibility mapping in ischemic stroke patients after successful recanalization

Quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) is a novel processing method for gradient-echo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Higher magnetic susceptibility in cortical veins have been observed on susceptibility maps in the ischemic hemisphere of stroke patients, indicating an increased oxygen extraction fraction (OEF). Our goal was to investigate susceptibility in veins of stroke patients after successful recanalization in order to analyze the value of QSM in predicting tissue prognosis and clinical outcome. We analyzed MR images of 23 patients with stroke due to unilateral middle cerebral artery (MCA)-M1/M2 occlusion acquired 24–72 h after successful thrombectomy. The susceptibilities of veins were obtained from QSM and compared between the stroke territory, the ipsilateral non-ischemic MCA territory and the contralateral MCA territory. As outcome variables, early infarct size and functional disability (modified Rankin Scale, mRS) after 3–5 months was used. The median susceptibility value of cortical veins in the ischemic core was 41% lower compared to the ipsilateral non-ischemic MCA territory and 38% lower than on the contralateral MCA territory. Strikingly, in none of the patients prominent vessels with high susceptibility signal were found after recanalization. Venous susceptibility values within the infarct did not correlate with infarct volume or functional disability after 3–5 months. Low venous susceptibility within the infarct core after successful recanalization of the occluded vessel likely indicates poor oxygen extraction arising from tissue damage. We did not identify peri-infarct tissue with increased susceptibility values as potential surrogate of former penumbral areas. We found no correlation of QSM parameters with infarct size or outcome.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Origin and hydrodynamics of xylem sap in tree stems, and relationship to root uptake of soil water

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87397-3, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Equation 1, where the square root was incorrectly captured in the denominator “\(\surd \pi \left( {Dt} \right)^{1/2}\)”. $$ \frac{{C\left( {x,t} \right)}}{{ C_{0} }} = \frac{{v\exp\left( - \frac{{\left( {tv -...
PhysicsNature.com

A dynamical quantum Cheshire Cat effect and implications for counterfactual communication

Here we report a type of dynamic effect that is at the core of the so called “counterfactual computation” and especially “counterfactual communication” quantum effects that have generated a lot of interest recently. The basic feature of these counterfactual setups is the fact that particles seem to be affected by actions that take place in locations where they never (more precisely, only with infinitesimally small probability) enter. Specifically, the communication/computation takes place without the quantum particles that are supposed to be the information carriers travelling through the communication channel or entering the logic gates of the computer. Here we show that something far more subtle is taking place: It is not necessary for the particle to enter the region where the controlling action takes place; it is enough for the controlled property of the particle, (i.e., the property that is being controlled by actions in the control region), to enter that region. The presence of the controlled property, without the particle itself, is possible via a quantum Cheshire Cat type effect in which a property can be disembodied from the particle that possesses it. At the same time, we generalize the quantum Cheshire Cat effect to dynamical settings, in which the property that is “disembodied” from the particle possessing it propagates in space, and leads to a flux of “disembodied” conserved quantities.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Quantum compiling by deep reinforcement learning

The general problem of quantum compiling is to approximate any unitary transformation that describes the quantum computation as a sequence of elements selected from a finite base of universal quantum gates. The Solovay-Kitaev theorem guarantees the existence of such an approximating sequence. Though, the solutions to the quantum compiling problem suffer from a tradeoff between the length of the sequences, the precompilation time, and the execution time. Traditional approaches are time-consuming, unsuitable to be employed during computation. Here, we propose a deep reinforcement learning method as an alternative strategy, which requires a single precompilation procedure to learn a general strategy to approximate single-qubit unitaries. We show that this approach reduces the overall execution time, improving the tradeoff between the length of the sequence and execution time, potentially allowing real-time operations.
ScienceNature.com

Aflatoxins are natural scavengers of reactive oxygen species

The role of aflatoxins (AFs) in the biology of producing strains, Aspergillus sect. Flavi, is still a matter of debate. Over recent years, research has pointed to how environmental factors altering the redox balance in the fungal cell can switch on the synthesis of AF. Notably, it has been known for decades that oxidants promote AF synthesis. More recent evidence has indicated that AF synthesis is controlled at the transcriptional level: reactive species that accumulate in fungal cells in the stationary growth phase modulate the expression of aflR, the main regulator of AF synthesis—through the oxidative stress related transcription factor AP-1. Thus, AFs are largely synthesized and secreted when (i) the fungus has exploited most nutritional resources; (ii) the hyphal density is high; and (iii) reactive species are abundant in the environment. In this study, we show that AFs efficiently scavenge peroxides and extend the lifespan of E. coli grown under oxidative stress conditions. We hypothesize a novel role for AF as an antioxidant and suggest its biological purpose is to extend the lifespan of AFs-producing strains of Aspergillus sect. Flavi under highly oxidizing conditions such as when substrate resources are depleted, or within a host.
WildlifeNature.com

Host preference and invasiveness of commensal bacteria in the Lotus and Arabidopsis root microbiota

Roots of different plant species are colonized by bacterial communities, that are distinct even when hosts share the same habitat. It remains unclear to what extent the host actively selects these communities and whether commensals are adapted to a specific plant species. To address this question, we assembled a sequence-indexed bacterial culture collection from roots and nodules of Lotus japonicus that contains representatives of most species previously identified using metagenomics. We analysed taxonomically paired synthetic communities from L. japonicus and Arabidopsis thaliana in a multi-species gnotobiotic system and detected signatures of host preference among commensal bacteria in a community context, but not in mono-associations. Sequential inoculation experiments revealed priority effects during root microbiota assembly, where established communities are resilient to invasion by latecomers, and that host preference of commensal bacteria confers a competitive advantage in their cognate host. Our findings show that host preference in commensal bacteria from diverse taxonomic groups is associated with their invasiveness into standing root-associated communities.
AnimalsNature.com

Equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction: a spontaneous model of synucleinopathy

Equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) is a common endocrine disease of aged horses that shows a similar pathophysiology as Parkinson’s Disease (PD) with increased levels of α-synuclein (α-syn). While α-syn is thought to play a pathogenic role in horses with PPID, it is unclear if α-syn is also misfolded in the pars intermedia and could similarly promote self-aggregation and propagation. Consequently, α-syn was isolated from the pars intermedia from groups of healthy young and aged horses, and aged PPID-afflicted horses. Seeding experiments confirmed the prion-like properties of α-syn isolated from PPID-afflicted horses. Next, detection of α-syn fibrils in pars intermedia via transmission electron microscopy (TEM) was exclusive to PPID-afflicted horses. A bank of fragment peptides was designed to further characterize equine α-syn misfolding. Region 62–87 of equine and human α-syn peptides was found to be most prone to aggregation according to Tango bioinformatic program and kinetics of aggregation via a thioflavin T fluorescence assay. In both species, fragment peptide 62–87 is capable of generating mature fibrils as demonstrated by TEM. The combined animal, bioinformatic, and biophysical studies provide evidence that equine α-syn is misfolded in PPID horses.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Genetic testing in ambulatory cardiology clinics reveals high rate of findings with clinical management implications

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in adults in the United States, yet the benefits of genetic testing are not universally accepted. We developed the “HeartCare” panel of genes associated with CVD, evaluating high-penetrance Mendelian conditions, coronary artery disease (CAD) polygenic risk, LPA gene polymorphisms, and specific pharmacogenetic (PGx) variants. We enrolled 709 individuals from cardiology clinics at Baylor College of Medicine, and samples were analyzed in a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory. Results were returned to the ordering physician and uploaded to the electronic medical record.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
Nature.com

A crystal plasticity model for metal matrix composites considering thermal mismatch stress induced dislocations and twins

Originated at heterogeneous interfaces with distinct coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), thermal mismatch stress is one of the critical influential factors to mechanical properties of metal matrix composites (MMCs). This stress is normally accommodated plastically by various defects, for example, high-density dislocations and twins in Al near heterogeneous interfaces in SiC/Al composites. Basic knowledge on the influence of defect characteristics is important but difficult to extrapolate from experimental results. However, existed theoretical models more focus on the influence of dislocation density, but less focus on defects variety, volume and distribution. In this paper, we propose a physics-based crystal plasticity model that has the capability of dealing with thermal mismatch stress induced dislocations and twins (denoted as TMDT model). The proposed TMDT model that is implemented in the Visco-Plastic Self-Consistent (VPSC) method considers defect heterogeneous distribution (gradient range), defect type (dislocations vs. twins) and defect volume fraction (twin spacing vs. twin volume). We demonstrate the validity and the capability of the VPSC-TMDT model in SiC/Al composites with thermal mismatch induced dislocations or twins. Furthermore, this model predicts the ultra-high strength of Graphene/Copper composites with high-density nanoscale twins, which is in turn the future aim for such nanocomposites.
CancerNature.com

Mutational patterns and clonal evolution from diagnosis to relapse in pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia

The mechanisms driving clonal heterogeneity and evolution in relapsed pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are not fully understood. We performed whole genome sequencing of samples collected at diagnosis, relapse(s) and remission from 29 Nordic patients. Somatic point mutations and large-scale structural variants were called using individually matched remission samples as controls, and allelic expression of the mutations was assessed in ALL cells using RNA-sequencing. We observed an increased burden of somatic mutations at relapse, compared to diagnosis, and at second relapse compared to first relapse. In addition to 29 known ALL driver genes, of which nine genes carried recurrent protein-coding mutations in our sample set, we identified putative non-protein coding mutations in regulatory regions of seven additional genes that have not previously been described in ALL. Cluster analysis of hundreds of somatic mutations per sample revealed three distinct evolutionary trajectories during ALL progression from diagnosis to relapse. The evolutionary trajectories provide insight into the mutational mechanisms leading relapse in ALL and could offer biomarkers for improved risk prediction in individual patients.
ComputersNature.com

A squeezed quantum microcomb on a chip

The optical microresonator-based frequency comb (microcomb) provides a versatile platform for nonlinear physics studies and has wide applications ranging from metrology to spectroscopy. The deterministic quantum regime is an unexplored aspect of microcombs, in which unconditional entanglements among hundreds of equidistant frequency modes can serve as critical ingredients to scalable universal quantum computing and quantum networking. Here, we demonstrate a deterministic quantum microcomb in a silica microresonator on a silicon chip. 40 continuous-variable quantum modes, in the form of 20 simultaneously two-mode squeezed comb pairs, are observed within 1 THz optical span at telecommunication wavelengths. A maximum raw squeezing of 1.6 dB is attained. A high-resolution spectroscopy measurement is developed to characterize the frequency equidistance of quantum microcombs. Our demonstration offers the possibility to leverage deterministically generated, frequency multiplexed quantum states and integrated photonics to open up new avenues in fields of spectroscopy, quantum metrology, and scalable, continuous-variable-based quantum information processing.
ScienceAPS physics

Non-Line-of-Sight Imaging with Picosecond Temporal Resolution

Non-line-of-sight (NLOS) imaging enables monitoring around corners and is promising for diverse applications. The resolution of transient NLOS imaging is limited to a centimeter scale, mainly by the temporal resolution of the detectors. Here, we construct an up-conversion single-photon detector with a high temporal resolution of. ∼. 1.4.  .  
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

