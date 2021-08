Flint, MI– Just about three months before he died, Quetez Quinn officially opened his barbecue stand on the corner of Saginaw Street and Pasadena. Since May 2, Quinn, or “Chef Cooter” as he called himself, grilled up hamburgers, hot dogs, ribs, Polish sausage, and more for seven hours a day at Sir Q’s Grill. He called his food Flint’s best barbecue. Flint’s mayor even came by to get a taste once, and Quinn earned his stamp of approval with a smiling picture of them together. His friends say he was always smiling, always happy.