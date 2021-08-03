Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Transcriptome profile of goat folliculogenesis reveals the interaction of oocyte and granulosa cell in correlation with different fertility population

By Shen Li
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand the molecular and genetic mechanisms related to the litter size in one species of two different populations (high litter size and low litter size), we performed RNA-seq for the oocytes and granulosa cells (GCs) at different developmental stages of follicle, and identified the interaction of genes from both sides of follicle (oocyte and GCs) and the ligand-receptor pairs from these two sides. Our data were very comprehensive to uncover the difference between these two populations regarding the folliculogenesis. First, we identified a set of potential genes in oocyte and GCs as the marker genes which can be used to determine the goat fertility capability and ovarian reserve ability. The data showed that GRHPR, GPR84, CYB5A and ERAL1 were highly expressed in oocyte while JUNB, SCN2A, MEGE8, ZEB2, EGR1and PRRC2A were highly expressed in GCs. We found more functional genes were expressed in oocytes and GCs in high fertility group (HL) than that in low fertility group (LL). We uncovered that ligand-receptor pairs in Notch signaling pathway and transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) superfamily pathways played important roles in goat folliculogenesis for the different fertility population. Moreover, we discovered that the correlations of the gene expression in oocytes and GCs at different stages in the two populations HL and LL were different, too. All the data reflected the gene expression landscape in oocytes and GCs which was correlated well with the fertility capability.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blondin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transcriptome#Cell Research#Cell Biology#Stem Cell#Population Size#Rna#Grhpr#Gpr84#Junb#Hl#Notch#Ll#Folliculogenesis#19 20 21#Gc#Iacuc#Institutional Animal Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

The effects of chromium supplementation on blood pressure: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Results of studies on the effect of chromium supplementation on blood pressure (BP) are contradictory. The purpose of the current study was to carry out a meta-analysis on the effects of chromium supplementation on systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). We conducted a systematic literature search of PubMed, SCOPUS, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and Embase databases from inception up to July 2020 for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that evaluate the impacts of chromium on SBP and DBP. A random-effects model was used to compute weighted mean differences (WMDs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Heterogeneity was determined by I2 statistics and the Cochrane Q test. Sensitivity analysis was performed by eliminating each study one by one and recalculating the pooled effect. Ten studies comprising a total of 624 subjects were included in our meta-analysis. Chromium supplementation did not significantly change SBP (WMD: −0.642: 95% CI: (−2.15, 1.30) mmHg; p = 0.312; I2 = 12.7%) and DBP (WMD: −0.10; 95% CI: (−1.39, 1.18) mmHg; p = 0.070; I2 = 37.6%). Subgroup analysis based on dose and duration of chromium supplementation also did not significantly change the mean of SBP and DBP. The present meta-analysis of RCTs did not show the beneficial effects of chromium supplementation on BP in adults.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR/Cas-9 mediated knock-in by homology dependent repair in the West Nile Virus vector Culex quinquefasciatus Say

Culex quinquefasciatus Say is a mosquito distributed in both tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a night-active, opportunistic blood-feeder and vectors many animal and human diseases, including West Nile Virus and avian malaria. Current vector control methods (e.g. physical/chemical) are increasingly ineffective; use of insecticides also imposes hazards to both human and ecosystem health. Advances in genome editing have allowed the development of genetic insect control methods, which are species-specific and, theoretically, highly effective. CRISPR/Cas9 is a bacteria-derived programmable gene editing tool that is functional in a range of species. We describe the first successful germline gene knock-in by homology dependent repair in C. quinquefasciatus. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we integrated an sgRNA expression cassette and marker gene encoding a fluorescent protein fluorophore (Hr5/IE1-DsRed, Cq7SK-sgRNA) into the kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (kmo) gene. We achieved a minimum transformation rate of 2.8%, similar to rates in other mosquito species. Precise knock-in at the intended locus was confirmed. Insertion homozygotes displayed a white eye phenotype in early-mid larvae and a recessive lethal phenotype by pupation. This work provides an efficient method for engineering C. quinquefasciatus, providing a new tool for developing genetic control tools for this vector.
CancerNature.com

Dynamic BH3 profiling identifies active BH3 mimetic combinations in non-small cell lung cancer

Conventional chemotherapy is still of great utility in oncology and rationally constructing combinations with it remains a top priority. Drug-induced mitochondrial apoptotic priming, measured by dynamic BH3 profiling (DBP), has been shown in multiple cancers to identify drugs that promote apoptosis in vivo. We therefore hypothesized that we could use DBP to identify drugs that would render cancers more sensitive to conventional chemotherapy. We found that targeted agents that increased priming of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumor cells resulted in increased sensitivity to chemotherapy in vitro. To assess whether targeted agents that increase priming might enhance the efficacy of cytotoxic agents in vivo as well, we carried out an efficacy study in a PC9 xenograft mouse model. The BH3 mimetic navitoclax, which antagonizes BCL-xL, BCL-w, and BCL-2, consistently primed NSCLC tumors in vitro and in vivo. The BH3 mimetic venetoclax, which electively antagonizes BCL-2, did not. Combining navitoclax with etoposide significantly reduced tumor burden compared to either single agent, while adding venetoclax to etoposide had no effect on tumor burden. Next, we assessed priming of primary patient NSCLC tumor cells on drugs from a clinically relevant oncology combination screen (CROCS). Results confirmed for the first time the utility of BCL-xL inhibition by navitoclax in priming primary NSCLC tumor cells and identified combinations that primed further. This is a demonstration of the principle that DBP can be used as a functional precision medicine tool to rationally construct combination drug regimens that include BH3 mimetics in solid tumors like NSCLC.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Variability in clinical and neurophysiological evaluation of pain development following acute spinal cord injury: a case report

Chronic neuropathic pain (NeP) often develops following traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). This case report explores variability in clinical and neurophysiological aspects of pain evaluation in early post-trauma stages. Case presentation. A 34-year old female presenting with acute incomplete sensorimotor tetraplegia C4 AIS D was examined by neurological examination and...
CancerNature.com

Identification and characterization of relapse-initiating cells in MLL-rearranged infant ALL by single-cell transcriptomics

Infants with MLL-rearranged infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia (MLL-r iALL) undergo intense therapy to counter a highly aggressive malignancy with survival rates of only 30–40%. The majority of patients initially show therapy response, but in two-thirds of cases the leukemia returns, typically during treatment. The glucocorticoid drug prednisone is established as a major player in the treatment of leukemia and the in vivo response to prednisone monotreatment is currently the best indicator of risk for MLL-r iALL. We used two different single-cell RNA sequencing technologies to analyze the expression of a prednisone-dependent signature, derived from an independent study, in diagnostic bone marrow and peripheral blood biopsies. This allowed us to classify individual leukemic cells as either resistant or sensitive to treatment and show that quantification of these two groups can be used to better predict the occurrence of future relapse in individual patients. This work also sheds light on the nature of the therapy-resistant subpopulation of relapse-initiating cells. Leukemic cells associated with high relapse risk are characterized by basal activation of glucocorticoid response, smaller size, and a quiescent gene expression program with cell stemness properties. These results improve current risk stratification and elucidate leukemic therapy-resistant subpopulations at diagnosis.
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic profile of cationic channels in human pulmonary arterial hypertension

The dysregulation of K+ channels is a hallmark of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Herein, the channelome was analyzed in lungs of patients with PAH in a public transcriptomic database. Sixty six (46%) mRNA encoding cationic channels were dysregulated in PAH with most of them downregulated (83%). The principal component analysis indicated that dysregulated cationic channel expression is a signature of the disease. Changes were very similar in idiopathic, connective tissue disease and congenital heart disease associated PAH. This analysis 1) is in agreement with the widely recognized pathophysiological role of TASK1 and KV1.5, 2) supports previous preliminary reports pointing to the dysregulation of several K+ channels including the downregulation of KV1.1, KV1.4, KV1.6, KV7.1, KV7.4, KV9.3 and TWIK2 and the upregulation of KCa1.1 and 3) points to other cationic channels dysregulated such as Kv7.3, TALK2, CaV1 and TRPV4 which might play a pathophysiological role in PAH. The significance of other changes found in Na+ and TRP channels remains to be investigated.
Public HealthNature.com

Frequency and phenotype of headache in covid-19: a study of 2194 patients

To estimate the frequency of headache in patients with confirmed COVID-19 and characterize the phenotype of headache attributed to COVID-19, comparing patients depending on the need of hospitalization and sex, an observational study was done. We systematically screened all eligible patients from a reference population of 261,431 between March 8 (first case) and April 11, 2020. A physician administered a survey assessing demographic and clinical data and the phenotype of the headache. During the study period, 2194 patients out of the population at risk were diagnosed with COVID-19. Headache was described by 514/2194 patients (23.4%, 95% CI 21.7–25.3%), including 383/1614 (23.7%) outpatients and 131/580 (22.6%) inpatients. The headache phenotype was studied in detail in 458 patients (mean age, 51 years; 72% female; prior history of headache, 49%). Headache was the most frequent first symptom of COVID-19. Median headache onset was within 24 h, median duration was 7 days and persisted after 1 month in 13% of patients. Pain was bilateral (80%), predominantly frontal (71%), with pressing quality (75%), of severe intensity. Systemic symptoms were present in 98% of patients. Headache frequency and phenotype was similar in patients with and without need for hospitalization and when comparing male and female patients, being more intense in females.
CancerNature.com

MK2206 attenuates atherosclerosis by inhibiting lipid accumulation, cell migration, proliferation, and inflammation

Cardiovascular disease is a common comorbidity in patients with cancer, and the main leading cause of noncancer-related deaths in cancer survivors. Considering that current antitumor drugs usually induce cardiovascular injury, the quest for developing new antitumor drugs, especially those with cardiovascular protection, is crucial for improving cancer prognosis. MK2206 is a phase II clinical anticancer drug and the role of this drug in cardiovascular disease is still unclear. Here, we revealed that MK2206 significantly reduced vascular inflammation, atherosclerotic lesions, and inhibited proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cell in ApoE−/− mice in vivo. We demonstrated that MK2206 reduced lipid accumulation by promoting cholesterol efflux but did not affect lipid uptake and decreased inflammatory response by modulating inflammation-related mRNA stability in macrophages. In addition, we revealed that MK2206 suppressed migration, proliferation, and inflammation in vascular smooth muscle cells. Moreover, MK2206 inhibited proliferation and inflammation of endothelial cells. The present results suggest that MK2206, as a promising drug in clinical antitumor therapy, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antiatherosclerotic potential. This report provides a novel strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular comorbidities in cancer survivors.
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic landscape of blood platelets in healthy donors

Blood platelet RNA-sequencing is increasingly used among the scientific community. Aberrant platelet transcriptome is common in cancer or cardiovascular disease, but reference data on platelet RNA content in healthy individuals are scarce and merit complex investigation. We sought to explore the dynamics of platelet transcriptome. Datasets from 204 healthy donors were used for the analysis of splice variants, particularly with regard to age, sex, blood storage time, unit of collection or library size. Genes B2M, PPBP, TMSB4X, ACTB, FTL, CLU, PF4, F13A1, GNAS, SPARC, PTMA, TAGLN2, OAZ1 and OST4 demonstrated the highest expression in the analysed cohort, remaining substantial transcription consistency. CSF3R gene was found upregulated in males (fold change 2.10, FDR q < 0.05). Cohort dichotomisation according to the median age, showed upregulated KSR1 in the older donors (fold change 2.11, FDR q < 0.05). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering revealed two clusters which were irrespective of age, sex, storage time, collecting unit or library size. However, when donors are analysed globally (as vectors), sex, storage time, library size, the unit of blood collection as well as age impose a certain degree of between- and/or within-group variability. Healthy donor platelet transcriptome retains general consistency, with very few splice variants deviating from the landscape. Although multidimensional analysis reveals statistically significant variability between and within the analysed groups, biologically, these changes are minor and irrelevant while considering disease classification. Our work provides a reference for studies working both on healthy platelets and pathological conditions affecting platelet transcriptome.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of HSC/MPP expansion units in fetal liver by single-cell spatiotemporal transcriptomics

Limited knowledge of cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying hematopoietic stem cell and multipotent progenitor (HSC/MPP) expansion within their native niche has impeded the application of stem cell-based therapies for hematological malignancies. Here, we constructed a spatiotemporal transcriptome map of mouse fetal liver (FL) as a platform for hypothesis generation and subsequent experimental validation of novel regulatory mechanisms. Single-cell transcriptomics revealed three transcriptionally heterogeneous HSC/MPP subsets, among which a CD93-enriched subset exhibited enhanced stem cell properties. Moreover, by employing integrative analysis of single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, we identified novel HSC/MPP ‘pocket-like’ units (HSC PLUS), composed of niche cells (hepatoblasts, stromal cells, endothelial cells, and macrophages) and enriched with growth factors. Unexpectedly, macrophages showed an 11-fold enrichment in the HSC PLUS. Functionally, macrophage–HSC/MPP co-culture assay and candidate molecule testing, respectively, validated the supportive role of macrophages and growth factors (MDK, PTN, and IGFBP5) in HSC/MPP expansion. Finally, cross-species analysis and functional validation showed conserved cell–cell interactions and expansion mechanisms but divergent transcriptome signatures between mouse and human FL HSCs/MPPs. Taken together, these results provide an essential resource for understanding HSC/MPP development in FL, and novel insight into functional HSC/MPP expansion ex vivo.
PhysicsNature.com

A dynamical quantum Cheshire Cat effect and implications for counterfactual communication

Here we report a type of dynamic effect that is at the core of the so called “counterfactual computation” and especially “counterfactual communication” quantum effects that have generated a lot of interest recently. The basic feature of these counterfactual setups is the fact that particles seem to be affected by actions that take place in locations where they never (more precisely, only with infinitesimally small probability) enter. Specifically, the communication/computation takes place without the quantum particles that are supposed to be the information carriers travelling through the communication channel or entering the logic gates of the computer. Here we show that something far more subtle is taking place: It is not necessary for the particle to enter the region where the controlling action takes place; it is enough for the controlled property of the particle, (i.e., the property that is being controlled by actions in the control region), to enter that region. The presence of the controlled property, without the particle itself, is possible via a quantum Cheshire Cat type effect in which a property can be disembodied from the particle that possesses it. At the same time, we generalize the quantum Cheshire Cat effect to dynamical settings, in which the property that is “disembodied” from the particle possessing it propagates in space, and leads to a flux of “disembodied” conserved quantities.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals ex vivo signatures of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells through ‘reverse phenotyping’

The in vivo phenotypic profile of T cells reactive to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 antigens remains poorly understood. Conventional methods to detect antigen-reactive T cells require in vitro antigenic re-stimulation or highly individualized peptide-human leukocyte antigen (pHLA) multimers. Here, we use single-cell RNA sequencing to identify and profile SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. To do so, we induce transcriptional shifts by antigenic stimulation in vitro and take advantage of natural T cell receptor (TCR) sequences of clonally expanded T cells as barcodes for ‘reverse phenotyping’. This allows identification of SARS-CoV-2-reactive TCRs and reveals phenotypic effects introduced by antigen-specific stimulation. We characterize transcriptional signatures of currently and previously activated SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells, and show correspondence with phenotypes of T cells from the respiratory tract of patients with severe disease in the presence or absence of virus in independent cohorts. Reverse phenotyping is a powerful tool to provide an integrated insight into cellular states of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells across tissues and activation states.
CancerNature.com

Genomic and transcriptomic profiling of hepatoid adenocarcinoma of the stomach

Hepatoid adenocarcinoma of the stomach (HAS), a rare subtype of gastric cancer (GC), has a low incidence but a high mortality rate. Little is known about the molecular features of HAS. Here we applied whole-exome sequencing (WES) on 58 tumours and the matched normal controls from 54 HAS patients, transcriptome sequencing on 30 HAS tumours, and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on one HAS tumour. Our results reveal that the adenocarcinomatous component and hepatocellular-like component of the same HAS tumour originate monoclonally, and HAS is likely to initiate from pluripotent precursor cells. HAS has high stemness and high methionine cycle activity compared to classical GC. Two genes in the methionine cycle, MAT2A, and AHCY are potential targets for HAS treatments. We provide the first integrative genomic profiles of HAS, which may facilitate its diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.
Mental HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
ScienceNature.com

Computational reconstruction of the signalling networks surrounding implanted biomaterials from single-cell transcriptomics

The understanding of the foreign-body responses to implanted biomaterials would benefit from the reconstruction of intracellular and intercellular signalling networks in the microenvironment surrounding the implant. Here, by leveraging single-cell RNA-sequencing data from 42,156 cells collected from the site of implantation of either polycaprolactone or an extracellular-matrix-derived scaffold in a mouse model of volumetric muscle loss, we report a computational analysis of intercellular signalling networks reconstructed from predictions of transcription-factor activation. We found that intercellular signalling networks can be clustered into modules associated with specific cell subsets, and that biomaterial-specific responses can be characterized by interactions between signalling modules for immune, fibroblast and tissue-specific cells. In a Il17ra–/– mouse model, we validated that predicted interleukin-17-linked transcriptional targets led to concomitant changes in gene expression. Moreover, we identified cell subsets that had not been implicated in the responses to implanted biomaterials. Single-cell atlases of the cellular responses to implanted biomaterials will facilitate the design of implantable biomaterials and the understanding of the ensuing cellular responses.
ScienceNature.com

Whole blood gene expression within days after total-body irradiation predicts long term survival in Gottingen minipigs

Gottingen minipigs mirror the physiological radiation response observed in humans and hence make an ideal candidate model for studying radiation biodosimetry for both limited-sized and mass casualty incidents. We examined the whole blood gene expression profiles starting one day after total-body irradiation with increasing doses of gamma-rays. The minipigs were monitored for up to 45 days or time to euthanasia necessitated by radiation effects. We successfully identified dose- and time-agnostic (over a 1–7 day period after radiation), survival-predictive gene expression signatures derived using machine-learning algorithms with high sensitivity and specificity. These survival-predictive signatures fare better than an optimally performing dose-differentiating signature or blood cellular profiles. These findings suggest that prediction of survival is a much more useful parameter for making triage, resource-utilization and treatment decisions in a resource-constrained environment compared to predictions of total dose received. It should hopefully be possible to build such classifiers for humans in the future.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.
ScienceNature.com

Analysis of long intergenic non-coding RNAs transcriptomic profiling in skeletal muscle growth during porcine embryonic development

Skeletal muscle growth plays a critical role during porcine muscle development stages. Genome-wide transcriptome analysis reveals that long intergenic non-coding RNAs (lincRNAs) are implicated as crucial regulator involving in epigenetic regulation. However, comprehensive analysis of lincRNAs in embryonic muscle development stages remain still elusive. Here, we investigated the transcriptome profiles of Duroc embryonic muscle tissues from days 33, 65, and 90 of gestation using RNA-seq, and 228 putative lincRNAs were identified. Moreover, these lincRNAs exhibit the characteristics of shorter transcripts length, longer exons, less exon numbers and lower expression level compared with protein-coding transcripts. Expression profile analysis showed that a total of 120 lincRNAs and 2638 mRNAs were differentially expressed. In addition, we also performed quantitative trait locus (QTL) mapping analysis for differentially expressed lincRNAs (DE lincRNAs), 113 of 120 DE lincRNAs were localized on 2200 QTLs, we observed many QTLs involved in growth and meat quality traits. Furthermore, we predicted potential target genes of DE lincRNAs in cis or trans regulation. Gene ontology and pathway analysis reveals that potential targets of DE lincRNAs mostly were enriched in the processes and pathways related to tissue development, MAPK signaling pathway, Wnt signaling pathway, TGF-beta signaling pathway and insulin signaling pathway, which involved in skeletal muscle physiological functions. Based on cluster analysis, co-expression network analysis of DE lincRNAs and their potential target genes indicated that DE lincRNAs highly regulated protein-coding genes associated with skeletal muscle development. In this study, many of the DE lincRNAs may play essential roles in pig muscle growth and muscle mass. Our study provides crucial information for further exploring the molecular mechanisms of lincRNAs during skeletal muscle development.
ChemistryNature.com

Controlling the optical properties of nanostructured oxide-based polymer films

A bulk scale process is implemented for the production of nanostructured film composites comprising unary or multi-component metal oxide nanoparticles dispersed in a suitable polymer matrix. The as-received nanoparticles, namely Al\(_2\)O\(_3\), SiO\(_2\) and TiO\(_2\) and binary combinations, are treated following specific chemical and mechanical processes in order to be suspended at the optimal size and composition. Subsequently, a polymer extrusion technique is employed for the fabrication of each film, while the molten polymer is mixed with the treated metal oxide nanoparticles. Transmission and reflection measurements are performed in order to map the optical properties of the fabricated, nanostructured films in the UV, VIS and IR. The results substantiate the capability of the overall methodology to regulate the optical properties of the films depending on the type of nanoparticle formation which can be adjusted both in size and composition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy