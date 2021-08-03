First witnesses testify in retrial of Fort Hall man accused of beating bouncer to death
POCATELLO — The first week of the second trial for a Fort Hall man accused of beating a local bar bouncer to death about 12 years ago concluded Friday evening. Martin Edmo Ish, 64, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 2009 death of 56-year-old Eugene Lorne Red Elk, a bouncer at Duffy’s Tavern at the time. But the Idaho Supreme Court tossed the conviction last year and ordered a new trial, saying technical errors were made during the process of selecting a jury.www.postregister.com
