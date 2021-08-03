Cuyahoga County reaches CDC’s threshold for recommending masks indoors for all: The Wake Up for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Big deal: The state of Ohio would chip in $30 million in a $435 million deal to renovate Progressive Field and extend the Cleveland Indians’ lease in Cleveland for at least 15 years. Courtney Astolfi has details on the deal the Indians struck with the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the state. “I think this is a good victory, frankly, for everyone,” Gov. Mike DeWine said at a news conference announcing the agreement. “It’s good for the team. It’s good for the city, good for the county, good for the state – and very good for the fans.”