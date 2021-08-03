Cuyahoga County reaches CDC’s threshold for recommending masks indoors for all: The Wake Up for Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sunny and clear skies should continue Tuesday, with the high expected to be near 80 degrees and the low around 62. But the potential for rain and thunderstorms is not too far behind, as isolated showers and thunderstorms are in Wednesday’s forecast. Read more.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0