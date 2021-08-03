Governor Hogan Announces $6 Million In Grants To Address Heroin And Opioid Crisis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today announced $6 million in new awards to support the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network and heroin coordinators. “The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats, refer individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, and to keep our state and citizens safe,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will support a statewide effort to address the heroin and opioid public health crisis in an integrated investigative manner, and to stop criminal organizations from bringing illegal guns and drugs into our communities.”www.thebaynet.com
