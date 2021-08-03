McCaffery: Success or failure may rest on fortunes of Eagles' offensive line

Brandon Brooks wasn't as surprised by the question as he was that it required an answer. Some things, he figures, are just not that complicated. The topic, basically, was the Eagles' offensive line, and why it was so unstable in a 4-11-1 season that caused a coach to be fired, a quarterback to be traded and a franchise to be smothered in doubt. More specifically, it was about some unfavorable preseason rating that it received by some cockamamie outfit or another.