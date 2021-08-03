Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Genomics of African American remains — limits must not compound inequity

By Fatimah Jackson, Carter Clinton, Joseph Graves
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University, Washington DC, USA. Pennsylvania State University, University Park, USA. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, USA. You have full access to this article via your institution. We agree that African American skeletal remains must be treated with dignity and diligence (see J. Dunnavant et al. Nature...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#African People#Genomics#African Descent#Howard University#An African American#Aagpra#Africans#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: ACMG SF v3.0 list for reporting of secondary findings in clinical exome and genome sequencing: a policy statement of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

Unfortunately an error occurred in Table 2 and 3. The correct Table 2 and 3 are given below. In addition, on page 2 of the article (right column, fifth paragraph, third sentence), the phrase "deletions of" has been added. The correct sentence is given below. Other technical difficulties were noted for genes such as EPCAM associated with Lynch syndrome and GREM1-associated polyposis, where routine detection of common deletions or duplications could be difficult at this time by ES/GS in many laboratories. On page 7 of the article (right column, third paragraph, fifth sentence), the word “high” should be replaced by “low”. The correct sentence is given below. MODY3 does not require insulin treatment and responds well to low dose oral sulfonylureas, typically lower doses than are customary for most type 2 diabetics. On page 8 of the article (left column, third paragraph, second sentence), the word “SERPINC1” should be replaced by “SERPINA1”. The correct sentence is given below. The SFWG decided that including gene phenotypes such as HMBS-associated acute intermittent porphyria and SERPINA1/alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency with interventions involving environmental exposures or behavior modification was beyond the scope of this list.
Healthscitechdaily.com

American Heart Association: Including Ethnicity, Ancestry, Race in Genomic Research

Historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups and Indigenous peoples have significant cardiovascular health inequities, and these groups are underrepresented in genetic and genomic research. Almost 80% of participants in genomic research are of European ancestry, yet this group makes up just 16% of the global population. Heart-disease risk calculations and...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Alzheimer’s cases rising among African Americans and Latinos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A study from USAgainstAlzheimer’s shows without interruption by 2030 nearly 40 percent of Americans living with Alzheimer’s will be Black or Latino. Alyssa Johnston, program coordinator at the Alzheimer’s Association representing the Wichita Falls area, said many factors come into play including early testing and...
Educationcharlestonmag.com

The legacy of the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture

Nine Avery High School gymnasts form an impressive human pyramid on the lawn outside of 123 Bull Street, a two-and-a-half story building that was used as teachers’ housing for the Avery Normal Institute, the first accredited high school for African Americans in the Lowcountry. Francis Cardozo, Avery’s first principal, acquired funds from the American Missionary Association to purchase both the former residence and the adjacent lot, where the Avery Normal Institute opened its doors on May 7, 1868. The school offered teacher training and college preparatory tracks in a variety of fields, as well as extracurricular activities such as theater, foreign language, and athletic teams for football, basketball, and gymnastics (as shown here in 1939). By 1880, the institute had more than 500 students, many of whom went on to receive teaching certificates and become prominent politicians, educators, and civil rights activists. Today, the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture occupies the building at 125 Bull Street and is dedicated to collecting and preserving the unique history and culture of the African diaspora with an emphasis on the South Carolina Lowcountry as a part of the College of Charleston’s Library system.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: The major genetic risk factor for severe COVID‑19 does not show any association among South Asian populations

In the original version of this Article, Kumarasamy Thangaraj was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and request for materials should also be addressed to thangs@ccmb.res.in. In addition, the email address of the co-corresponding author Gyaneshwer Chaubey was incorrectly given as thangs@ccmb.res.in. Correspondence and request for materials should also be addressed to gyaneshwer.chaubey@bhu.ac.in.
Societyscetv.org

SC African American History Calendar: August Honoree - Amy Surginer Northrop

Amy G. Surginer Northrop was born in Dixiana in 1905. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Allen University, and continued studies as far as the Manhattan Trade School. After school, Northrop lived in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, operating a beauty shop. In 1935, she returned to Columbia, establishing Amy’s Beauty Shop. Northrop hosted the first clinic for the S.C. State Cosmetology Association in 1936. She became a charter member of the Columbia Citywide Cosmetology Association in 1938, negotiating their affiliation with the National Beauty Culturist League in 1941.
Iowa StateCedar Valley Daily Times

Iowa State scientist in line to lead American Society for Nutrition

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University Professor Kevin Schalinske, in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, was recently named the American Society for Nutrition’s vice president-elect. The position is the first year in ASN’s leadership line-up of four consecutive terms, leading on to vice president, president and past president.
Food & Drinkskclibrary.org

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue

The U.S. barbecue capitals of Memphis, Texas, the Carolinas and, of course, Kansas City bring unique techniques, flavors, and traditions to slow-smoking meats. Each claims to produce the best ’cue in the country, and hundreds of teams compete regionally and nationally for preeminence. But often overlooked in our now widely embraced barbecue culture and history is the prominent role of African Americans.
Nature.com

COVID vaccine inequity, species swaps — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Rich nations’ plans to administer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people who have been fully vaccinated have drawn criticism from many global health researchers, who highlight the growing disparities between wealth and access to vaccines. A July report from KFF, a health-policy organization based in San Francisco, California, finds that at current vaccination rates, low-income countries won’t achieve substantial levels of protection until at least 2023.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: World Trade Center-Cardiorespiratory and Vascular Dysfunction: Assessing the Phenotype and Metabolome of a Murine Particulate Matter Exposure Model

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58717-w, published online 21 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “This work was supported, in part, by NHLBI R01HL119326 and CDC/NIOSH U01-OH011300 and was also performed at the Preclinical Imaging Laboratory, a shared resource partially supported by...
PoliticsSouth Florida Times

Honoring our ancestors: Reclaiming their African American cemeteries

As of late, the GOP has been using Critical Race Theory, which is the analysis of how United States laws perpetuate systemic racism against Black Americans, primarily hypothesized in law school, as a red herring to fuel their base for the upcoming mid-term election season. School districts across the country and several GOP governors have signed legislation that bans Critical Race Theory from being taught in public and private schools. Principally this red herring discussion is an impotent one because Critical Race Theory is not a discipline that is currently a part of the fundamental formal general education. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a subject that third year law students are exposed to at a law university because it is congruent with American law.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Science Papers Present More Than Two Dozen Maize Genomes, Approach for Studying RNA Modifications

The de novo genome assemblies, transcriptomes, annotations, and methylomes for 26 diverse maize lines are published in Science this week. Despite maize being the most widely planted crop in the world, most current genomic resources for the plant are referenced to a single inbred — called B73 — that contains only 63 percent to 74 percent of the genes and/or low-copy sequences in the full maize pan-genome. To address this, a multi-institute team led by scientists from the University of Georgia selected 25 founder inbred lines that represent the breadth of maize diversity for sequencing, while also improving the reference assembly for B73. An analysis of the genomes uncovered variation in both the genic and repetitive fractions of the pan-genome. Tropical, temperate, and flint-derived popcorn and sweet corn germplasm, meantime, were found to be differentiated in distinctive ways including their pan-gene complement, homolog retention after polyploidy, and abundance of transposable elements. The findings "will have broad utility for genetic and genomic studies and facilitate rapid associations to phenotyping information," the study's authors write. "More generally, these resources should motivate a shift away from the single-reference mindset to a multireference view."
Pittsburgh, PANews-Medical.net

University of Pittsburgh invests in Canopy Biosciences’ ChipCytometry instrument for spatial biology

Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, today announced that the University of Pittsburgh will add ChipCytometryTM for high-plex single-cell spatial biology to its capabilities at the Unified Flow Core in the Department of Immunology. ChipCytometry will be used to advance spatial biology research by quantifying cell phenotypes and their spatial relationships within the native tissue microenvironment. Research will be performed using the ZellScannerONETM instrument, a fully integrated imaging system to quantify protein targets with true single-cell resolution. Dr. Lisa Borghesi, Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and Scientific Director of the Unified Flow Core, was awarded an NIH S10 grant to support the ZellScannerONE installation. The instrument will support the research of over 180 principal investigators and 500 individual members with major research focus in areas of oncology and immunology including major immune diseases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy