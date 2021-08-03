Shawnee loses economic development director as Burg takes position in OKC

After more than a decade of service to Shawnee as its economic development director, Tim Burg served his last day Friday, July 30. Burg first came to Shawnee from Ponca City when he took on the job as director of economic development with Shawnee Economic Development Foundation (SEDF) in 2009. He stayed on in that position in 2018 when SEDF merged with the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce to form Shawnee Forward.