GROVES — Two men are in jail after Groves police found more than two pounds of methamphetamine in their car during a traffic stop. Police stopped the driver Thursday, August 5 for a traffic violation in the 3200 block of Highway 73. Officers spoke with the men and police say they developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Police found 2.2 pounds of meth inside the car. They arrested a 25-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Silsbee, on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.