KS Legislature to hold 14 redistricting town halls in 5 days. Will that limit input?

The impact of the Texas Democratic walkout may continue even after the fate of Republican elections legislation is decided. If Democrats hold ranks in Washington, D.C., for long enough, they could further complicate the always messy and complicated redistricting process that awaits lawmakers after the debates over voting, critical race theory and other contentious issues are settled. The longer they take resolving the stalemate caused by the walkout, the longer it’ll take to get to redistricting. And, if the Legislature takes too long, the courts ultimately could take over the process.