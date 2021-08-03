Cancel
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry to sign four-year, $215 million extension

Stephen Curry will soon sign a four-year, $215 million supermax extension with the Golden State Warriors, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday.

Curry, 33, has one season remaining on his five-year, $201-million contract. The extension would keep him with the Warriors through the 2025-26 campaign.

The NBA’s special supermax deals are salary cap exemptions that allow elite veteran players to sign extensions with teams that drafted them, establishing even more lucrative contracts than they can get as free agents signing with a new team.

“I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Golden State general manager Bob Myers told reporters in May. “He seems like he’s motivated — we’re motivated. I would say pretty confident we’ll get something done.”

Curry averaged 32.0 points a game in 2021-22 to win his second career scoring title.

The seven-time All-Star guard and three-time NBA champion ranks second all-time with 2,832 3-point field goals and owns career averages of 24.2 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 762 games (756 starts) since Golden State drafted him seventh overall in 2009.

–Field Level Media

