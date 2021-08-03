10 things in tech: Pixel 6 sneak peek - Top developers - Food delivery's future

Cancel
Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . ​​Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go - click here for iOS and here for Android .

Let's get started.

1. Google just revealed new details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In the company's biggest smartphone upgrade in years, the phones will come with a refreshed design that makes them more competitive with Apple and Samsung. Here are four other things we learned.

2. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced. Court records show a judge has finalized the couple's split, which was announced in May. You can see the documents here.

3. Insider tracked down 21 influential developers shaping the tech industry. From CTOs to budding coders, we spoke with people who are leading impactful projects and forging new paths in software development. Meet the industry's power players here.

4. YouTube video shows the Tesla Model S Plaid racing the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Even without Drag Strip Mode enabled, the $130,000 Tesla soundly beat the $218,000 Porsche. Watch the Tesla outstrip one of the world's fastest production cars.

5. Amazon's AI cameras reportedly determine drivers' pay and employment status. By scoring safety infractions like tailgating and illegal U-turns, the system can determine drivers' compensation, as well as whether they can stay employed with the company. A look at how it works.

6. Bill Gates warned Coachella about the threat of a pandemic years ago. In a meeting with the festival's cofounders years before COVID-19 broke out, Gates warned that a pandemic could damage business. Read up on Gates' prescient advice.

7. TikTok's CEO is reportedly in talks to buy a $64 million bungalow in Singapore. Though the bungalow appears old and dilapidated, it's located in a coveted neighborhood in Singapore. Take a look at the street it's on.

8. A huge Tesla battery pack burst into flames during testing - and burned for four days. It took 150 firefighters to put out the flame on the "Megapack," Tesla's largest battery product. See photos of the blaze.

9. Hedge funds are taking on venture capitalists in the battle to back the best startups. We spoke with investors at funds like Two Sigma and Point72, who revealed how they source the best startups. Here's what they told us.

10. The future of delivery is ultrafast (like, less than 10 minutes fast). From Getir to GoPuff, we outlined the grocery operators that have raised more than $8 billion to offer customers ridiculously speedy delivery. Here are some startups that promise to deliver food fast.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @JordanParkerErb .

Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

