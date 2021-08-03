Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats plan to highlight ‘middle-class tax cut’ during congressional recess

By ORDER REPRINT
Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic lawmakers will spend August touting how President Joe Biden’s agenda delivered direct financial assistance for some Americans, according to a new memo issued Tuesday, as they prepare to face voters during the scheduled congressional recess. The memo, obtained by McClatchy and co-signed by the party’s three top national political...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Middle Class#Tax Cut#Midterm Election#Washington Democratic#Americans#Party#Gop#Republicans#Senate#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Fact-checking Republican attempts to blame inflation on Democrats

Washington CNN — As the US economy gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, prices are rising across the board with inflation exceeding the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and reaching a 13-year high in June. Republicans have turned that jump in inflation into a political talking point, trying to place the blame on President Joe Biden and Democrats, and at times misrepresenting the current economic landscape in the process.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How Democrats plan to win in 2022

No one has to guess which midterm message Democrats plan to deploy. They have already told us. The White House will dispatch a phalanx of Cabinet secretaries and surrogates to travel around the country in August. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced “a huge push throughout the month to promote President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and highlight the success of the President’s first six months in office, especially in delivering economic relief to the American people, creating record number of jobs for an administration’s first five months, and spurring on the fastest economic growth during the first half of the year in almost four decades.” She added, “As part of that, in the first two weeks of August alone, 14 Cabinet secretaries will travel to at least 26 cities in 13 states and the District of Columbia, with additional events being added.”
Congress & Courtswach.com

GOP thanks Democratic congresswoman for 'defund the police' message

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Republicans could barely contain their enthusiasm after freshman Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri handed them a messaging victory on an issue they anticipate will help the GOP retake Congress in 2022. In an interview with CBS Thursday, Bush called to defund the police while acknowledging spending...
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Democrats Take a Vacation as Millions of Americans Face Eviction

Nothing unites Congress like the arrival of August, when Democrats and Republicans collectively curse Washington’s sweltering summer heat and decamp the city for a monthlong vacation. This year lawmakers will frolic on the beach while millions of Americans face imminent eviction after the federal government’s national eviction moratorium expired last weekend.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Washington Monthly

Why Democrats Still Need Moderates

The roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package moving through the Senate lacks the big ticket items many progressive activists want, leaving them “caught somewhere between deflated and enraged,” as Politico recently reported. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat from New York, threatened to torpedo the bill if it doesn’t move in tandem with a $3.5 trillion follow-up package addressing progressives’ priorities.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Senate Democrats’ Plan For The Summer: It’s The Economy, Stupid

Democrats in Congress have a plan for their summer vacation: talk about President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, and then talk about it again and again and again. The latest sign of this strategy, which Democratic and progressive groups are backing with tens of millions of dollars in television ads, is a new memo the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sent to campaigns this week in which it outlined preferred messaging for the party’s candidates over the next month.
Immigrationarcamax.com

Ahead of midterms, Democrats feel pressure to pass citizenship

WASHINGTON — Democrats have pinned their hopes on passing a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants through the budget reconciliation process, which would allow them to deliver long-promised revisions to the immigration system on a party-line vote. If they succeed, analysts say it could provide the party with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy