Debbie Wei Mullin, the founder of Copper Cow Coffee, reveals the essential tools she uses to get a flawless pour. Like the rest of us, Debbie Wei Mullin, the founder of Vietnamese latte kit company Copper Cow Coffee, has been at home for the past 15 months—with the addition of a newborn baby, no less. For her, the time spent indoors has only underscored the importance of a home brewing routine. "Just having a favorite mug or a new concoction to look forward to in the morning keeps me going and provides inspiration for a new product, or just a more productive afternoon email sprint," she says. Below, she shares a few accessories she invested in that have now become indispensable.