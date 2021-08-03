Mountain Home issues 16 building permits in May
Building permits issued in Mountain Home for June reflect $14.4 million in construction, with one project carrying a $12.4 million estimated construction cost. A total of sixteen building permits were issued in June according to a report from Jeannie Anderson of the city’s Building Inspection Department.A permit was issued to BRMC AR Care for a medical facility located at 639 Hospital Drive. That project has a total space of 33,765 square feet and has a construction value of $12,370,580.www.ktlo.com
