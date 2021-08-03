Cancel
Alabama State

Trump hitting the road again, sets Alabama rally for Aug. 21

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump will hold his next campaign-style rally in Alabama later this month, his political organization announced Monday. Trump will travel to Cullman, located about halfway between Birmingham and Huntsville on Interstate 65, to deliver remarks on Aug. 21, according to Save America. The rally will take place on the same day the state Republican Party holds its summer meeting, also in Cullman.

talesbuzz.com

