Simone Biles earns bronze in balance beam in return to competition

By The Associated Press
Fox47News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles has won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympics. The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China. A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles...

SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles Was Adopted by Her Biological Grandparents When She Was a Child

Now that the competition is largely over for gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics, many are looking at the legacy Simone Biles is leaving behind. After proving herself to be the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone stepped away from much of the competition in Tokyo before returning to win the bronze medal on the balance beam, the last event of the competition. Simone's strength throughout this has been extraordinary, and many are wondering who raised her.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Handle Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Simone Biles’s Bronze Medal Win

Being the amazing Team U.S.A. cheerleader that she is, Today show coanchor Hoda Kotb couldn't help but cheer on Simone Biles during the balance beam final on Tuesday. The 56-year-old NBC cohost watched from the stands as the 24-year-old Olympian celebrated her strong dismount following a difficult week at the Olympics. Last week, Simone announced that she was withdrawing from the all-around women’s gymnastics team final and, subsequently, four all-around individual events. But before the Summer Games were over, she returned to the beam and earned a bronze medal for Team USA.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles was abandoned by American Olympic officials, and the torment hasn't stopped

The trouble with the phrase "mental health" is that it's an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
SportsNBC Washington

Watch Simone Biles' Vault Before She Left Team Event

Simone Biles is no longer competing for Team USA after a "very uncharacteristic” performance on the vault Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles was pulled from the competition following the team’s first event in the women’s Olympic team final after failing to stick her landing. The 24-year-old star posted...
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
Houston, TXnewscentermaine.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"

