New Pokémon Snap has been a really fun game for gamers to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch. It’s really chill and creative. On August 3, a free update is going out that will add more content to the game including 20 new Pokémon and 3 new courses. The update will be live starting at 6 PM PDT and I’m very excited to see what new pictures people take. Which new area are you most excited to explore?