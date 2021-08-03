Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Lamb and date tagine: An easy, freezable meal to take camping

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTq68_0bG6NPKj00
It’ll keep your other food cool during the day, and all you need to do is heat it up in the evening (PA)

For chef Claire Thomson, co-author of new book Camper Van Cooking, the key to a successful camping holiday is preparation.

“The best tip in the book is to take the first meal with you that you’ve frozen at home,” she says. “You’ve had time to cook some sort of curry or braised whatever, and then you take that with you frozen. It defrosts as you go to wherever you’re going, and then all you need to do is heat it up that evening – and it boosts the refrigeration of all your other ingredients as you get there.”

After a long drive to your campsite and the inevitable faff of unpacking everything, you’ll be glad to have a sumptuous meal ready to go, like this lamb and date tagine.

Lamb and date tagine recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBQhD_0bG6NPKj00
Thomson cooking with her daughters (Sam Folan/PA)

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

50g butter or 50ml olive oil

600g lamb (shoulder is best), cut into 3cm dice

1 tsp salt, plus more if needed

1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes

2 onions, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ tsp chilli flakes, or more to taste

2 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and ground

2 tsp coriander seeds, toasted and ground

1 tsp ground turmeric

1½ tsp ground ginger

1 cinnamon stick

1 small orange or 1 lemon, 2 small strips of zest removed and reserved

2 tbsp runny honey

16 dates, pitted, or 12 dried apricots

Black pepper

To serve:

50g whole almonds, chopped

Couscous, cooked as per the packet instructions

Method:

1. Melt half the butter in a small saucepan, then transfer it (or half the olive oil) to a large bowl and mix it together with the lamb, salt, tomatoes, onions, garlic and all of the spices. Cover and leave refrigerated for at least a couple of hours – overnight is ideal.

2. To cook, put the marinated meat in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the remaining butter or oil and cook the meat over a moderate-low heat, uncovered, for 20 minutes, stirring from time to time.

3. Meanwhile, halve the orange or lemon, squeezing and reserving the juice from one half and reserving the remaining half to cut into wedges later, to serve.

4. After 20 minutes, add 400ml of water to the saucepan, along with the honey, orange or lemon zest and the juice, and the dates or apricots. Stir to combine and reduce the heat to low, then cover and simmer very gently for about one to one and a half hours, or until the meat is melting and tender. Check the tagine from time to time to ensure it doesn’t catch, adding a splash more water to the pan if you think it needs it.

5. Check the seasoning, adjusting with salt and pepper to taste – you want a heady mix of savoury, sweet and spice, with the lamb and its sauce in perfect balance. Refrigerate, or freeze, to take camping.

6. To serve, heat the tagine over a moderate heat until piping hot and serve topped with the almonds with couscous and orange or lemon wedges on the side.

Recipe extracted from ‘Camper Van Cooking’ by Claire Thomson and Matt Williamson (Quadrille, £20; photography by Sam Folan).

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Photography#Cooking#Long Drive#Food Drink#Camper Van Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
Recipesthewholesomedish.com

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken is such an easy dinner recipe. Chicken breasts stay juicy from a crunchy coating of mayo, parmesan cheese, and seasoned breadcrumbs. These chicken breasts stay juicy thanks to a crispy flavorful crust made from just a few common ingredients. This recipe can be made in about 30 minutes so it’s perfect for a busy weeknight meal.
Recipesrecipes.net

Carrot Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Treat yourself to indulgent baked goodies in these carrot cheesecake bars, made of cream cheese, shredded carrots, and graham crackers, for a crumbly bite. Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Mix butter, crumbs, ¼ cup sugar, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon; press onto bottom of 13×9-inch pan. Bake for 10 minutes.
Recipescookitonce.com

Chicken Marsala

2 (10 – 11 ounces) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved, pounded to an even thickness. 3 garlic cloves, minced (1 tablespoon) 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme (or scant 1/2 teaspoon dried) 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano (or scant 1/2 teaspoon dried) 1 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch whisked with 1...
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

This spaghetti casserole promises a rich and cheesy dish, made with ground beef, spaghetti sauce, and cream cheese, for a mouthwatering baked bite. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium skillet brown the ground beef. Drain and add the spaghetti sauce. Set aside. Cook the spaghetti according to...
Recipescookitonce.com

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 5 HRS | TOTAL TIME: 5 HRS 30 MINS | SERVINGS: 6 (8 cups) This easy and healthy version of my favourite Beef Stroganoff without the canned soup is a real winner! Make this from scratch in your trusty slow cooker. And serve your family a deliciously creamy crockpot meal with steak, mushrooms, and Greek yoghurt (instead of sour cream) that they deserve!
Recipesrecipes.net

Honey-Barbecued Ribs Recipe

These honey-barbecued ribs are extra tender and even melts in your mouth. The meat is parboiled before being grilled and glazed. Place the ribs into a 6-quart saucepot and add water to cover. Heat over medium-high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until the meat is tender. Drain the ribs well in a colander.
Recipesthedinnerbite.com

21 Easy and Quick Boneless Skinless Chicken Thigh Recipes

Who doesn’t love a good chicken dinner that is delicious and you don’t have to break the bank for? Today I am sharing the list of 21 easy and quick boneless skinless chicken thigh recipes made in the oven, on the grill, air fryer, and on the stovetop. These recipes...
Recipesrecipes.net

Traditional Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Few things are as delicious and comforting as a well-made chicken pot pie. This recipe ensures that yours comes out perfect every time.c. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry dough with a floured rolling pin. Transfer to the baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate while preparing pie filling.
Recipescookitonce.com

Funeral Potatoes

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 45 mins | Total time: 55 mins | Servings: 10. Make this creamy potato dish either using fresh or frozen potatoes. And bake or cook in the crockpot. This easy recipe requires only a few simple ingredients and is ready in less than an hour. I’m sure you’ll love these potatoes smothered in a cheesy filling with sour cream, butter, cream of chicken soup, onions, and garlic, then topped with crunchy Potato chips and grated Parmesan! Make this ahead if needed and simply heat in the oven or crockpot.
Recipesnwestiowa.com

Beef and Cheese Rigatoni

Consider a roast when August weather has you roasting. Sound odd? Trust us, it’s not. Prepping a large bone-in roast before the weekend gives you plenty of options for easy meals, without a great deal of prep time in the kitchen. Using the crockpot means you can start it and forget about it for hours, and you’re pretty much guaranteed the meat will be moist and flavorful. By changing up the ingredient additions and flavor profiles, no one will suspect you’re feeding them leftovers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Posted by
Gin Lee

Hearty beef stew

What's better than a bowl of soup? A bowl of homemade hearty beef stew; that's thickened to your preference. Sometimes when I plan to make this recipe, I prefer to have my butcher do the meat preparation for me (selecting the perfect meat cuts, cutting the meat in chunks, cutting off all the fat, bones, etc), simply because it saves me a little bit of time. However, other times I select nice thick, lean steaks and do this all myself. When making a stew; always try to get the best quality of meat for it. This happens to make a big difference in the stew's desired outcome. There is nothing worse than biting into a cut of meat that's chewy and tough to eat, especially when the meat is the top ingredient of a dish; as it is with this recipe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy